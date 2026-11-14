The social media and mental health

I have noticed that some people are addicted to social media, especially WhatsApp. Kindly let me know how this can be avoided.

Asaro (by SMS)

The first step toward overcoming social media addiction is recognising it. Are you constantly checking your phone, mindlessly scrolling, or feeling anxious when you don’t have access? Reflect on how much time you spend online and how it impacts your life.

Awareness of the problem is key to making a change. Social media platforms are designed to capture your attention. Features like notifications, endless scrolling, and “likes” trigger dopamine responses, keeping you hooked. Social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others know this well.

Knowing that these social networking sites are built to be addictive can help you resist their pull. Be mindful of how certain design elements make you feel, and recognise when you’re being lured into spending time online. Decide on concrete reasons for reducing your social media usage. Do you want to reclaim free time for hobbies? Improve mental health? Strengthen relationships with loved ones? Defining your “why” will make the process more meaningful and sustainable.

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Additionally, set time boundaries. For example, limit your screen time on social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to 30 minutes per day. Avoid checking your phone during meals or right before bed. Set phone-free zones, like the bedroom or during family time.

Often, social media sites fill voids in our day, like waiting in line or having a moment to ourselves. Replace mindless scrolling with healthier habits such as: Reading: Bring a book with you or listen to audiobooks when commuting. Exercise: Get moving! Physical activity boosts mood and can distract you from the urge to check your phone. One of the major reasons people are drawn to social networks is to feel connected to others.

However, digital connections often lack the depth of real-life interactions. Prioritise real-world communication by calling a friend, planning in-person meetups, or engaging in group activities. Quitting social media addiction is a process that takes time. You may slip up, but don’t be too hard on yourself. Celebrate small victories, like reducing screen time or enjoying a weekend without checking social media accounts. The goal is progress, not perfection.