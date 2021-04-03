The significance of Easter to us

Respondents are students of Best Brain College, Basorun, Ibadan.

Precious Akharia

Easter is the period when the foundation of the Christian faith was laid, when Jesus Christ died and resurrected on the third day. Therefore, in commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, everyone who believes in Him celebrates His death, resurrection and ascension to heaven. My favourite aspect of this festivity is the prayer meeting my family begins at 12 a.m on Good Friday and ends at 4a.m while we begin a camp/ hangout on Saturday and ends on Monday with fun.

Oluwabukunmi Folarin

Easter is the most important celebration or season for Christians because it marks the remembrance of the redemption from sin that Jesus Christ brought to humanity by dying on the cross of calvary. This period is the fulfillment of the prophesy about the Messiah and the defeat of the devil.

Chioma Udeh

During this period, we Christians celebrate the deliverance of mankind from the devil’s bondage of sin through the sacrifice of Jesus’ life which brought the gift of eternal life. Easter is one of the best main events of the Christians. Without the death of Jesus on Calvary’s tree and his resurrection, Christians would not have anything to celebrate.

Inioluwa Muili

The significance of Easter is that Jesus Christ triumphed over death by rising on the third day. It is also the fulfillment of the messages Jesus Christ preached while on earth. Without the resurrection of Jesus Christ, there would be no preaching about faith in the Son of God. Easter is also significant in Christianity because it is its foundation.

Mimololuwa Faniyan

Easter is most loved and widely celebrated because it is the commemoration of the period that Jesus Christ died and rose from the dead, the completion of the work of redemption of man from sin and death. It is reminiscent of the unconditional love of God towards man which the world should also replicate by believing in His son, Jesus Christ. For this period to be meaningful in the life of man, he must be deliberate about running away from sin.

Destiny Ameh

Easter beings with 40 days fasting and prayer (on Ash Wednesday) as observed by Jesus while on earth. According to the New Testament, Easter occurs three days after the crucifixion of Jesus by the Roman authority. This celebration is characterised by picnic on Easter Monday, an event to share with other people the love of Christ.

