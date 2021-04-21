The shame of Nigeria

With four non-working refineries, importing refined oil, spending more money on non-working privatised electricity than when it was not privatized, rulers who could not give us light when in power are now rulers of non-working privatised power. Why then privatisation? When I was growing up and know what was going on in Nigeria; there were only three major employers of labour in our dearest Nigeria; the civil service, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN).

When will the bastardised, rotten, barren and smelly corruption in Nigeria come to an end? What we need to survive is the total and complete eradication of all forms of corruption in all its ramifications in Nigeria.

Evangelist J.A.F Awobamise, Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…