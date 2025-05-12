The shame of Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa road 

Mr Dele Alake represents Ekiti State in the Federal Executive Council. Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola represents Osun State in the Federal Executive Council. Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo represents Ondo State in the Federal Executive Council. All three of them are the president’s core men. Each time the council sits and approves federal roads for reconstruction in states other than theirs, what goes on in their minds? They are very powerful ministers but all federal roads that lead to their states are decrepit and abandoned. And they know. So, what is the problem?

The Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa road that links these ministers’ states to Lagos and to the North is the worst in Nigeria. Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, is from Ekiti State. He belongs to the president’s inner caucus. Tough-talking PDP Senator Francis Fadahunsi represents Ife-Ijesa senatorial district. There are seven other senators and several Reps of APC and PDP from those three states. Has anyone heard them say or do anything to make that road well again? Do these people go home and how do they get home whenever they go home? Nigerians of all states lose lives and limbs on that road daily. Death by installment on the road is harrowing and it is a daily experience. It is a fitting tribute to the attention we pay to our people’s welfare.

The new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup, a billionaire businessman, recently offered to repair the road. It is a commendable and promising way to start a reign. But how far can an individual go doing that? My people, however, say if a man offers you a clenched first, whatever it contains, take it. The royal offer is far better than the present state of emptiness. But, a private citizen offering to do what government exists to do casts a pall of shame on the Nigerian state.

If the federal government is tired of maintaining its many roads, it should hand off and hand them over to states they run through. At least, governors are easier to pin down; the presidency is too far off, too distant.

There was a time mere expansion joints on the Asejire bridge on that same Ibadan-Ife road were harvesting human lives almost weekly.

At 11.46 am on May 5, 2023, I sent a private message to Mr Hakeem Bello, Special Adviser to the then Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola: “I want to call the attention of the minister to the very dangerous state of the Asejire bridge (Ibadan to Ife lane). The expansion joints have fallen off, they pose very mortal danger to everyone who uses that road. I understand a trailer crushed some vehicles there a few days ago. (Lives were lost). The minister’s urgent intervention is required. E kuuse.”

At 12.49 pm on the same day, I got this reply from Mr Bello: “My brother. Received and forwarded to both Director Highways, South West Zone, and the Federal Controller of Works in Oyo State.”

At 4.06 pm on the same day, I forwarded photographs of the crumbling bridge to Bello.

At 8.20 pm that day, he replied: “Forwarded too.”

At 9.03 am on May 12, 2023, exactly one week after the ‘sending and forwarding’ exercise, I sent this to him: “God bless you, sir. They’ve started repair work on the bridge. I have just passed through the place. My regards to Oga.” The job was very well done. The minister’s man was happy; I was happy.

I wrote all the above and mentioned names because I wanted all who should care to care. And this includes the president. On that road, and on any other bad road in Nigeria, anyone who has a voice should do something and, at least, say something – and keep saying it. It may save a life.

