The shame in discussing men’s mental health

Your Mental Health
By Tribune Online
The shame in discussing men’s mental health, Confessions of a witch, youth discontent and the fire next time, Self-confidence or narcissistic personality disorder?, ASUU strike and our emotional wellbeing, Why do young people turn to drug abuse?, Emotional challenges of single parenthood, Dementia: Mental health needs of the elderly, seeing a mental health professional, The emotional turmoil of loved ones after a suicide, Schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, caring for the elderly with dementia, The epidemic of loneliness, Maternal Mental Health Day: May 4, Emotional impact of intimate partner violence, Making sense of intimate partner violence, World Health Day: Our planet, Fear, anxiety and phobias, Is mental illness a spiritual problem?, Clarifying misconceptions about mental disorders (1) , Single parenthood and its emotional difficulties, Should we decriminalise suicidal attempts , Random Acts of Kindness Day, Why do young people turn to drug abuse? (II), Psychological trauma of kidnapping, Pioneering role of Lagos State, Olu Jacobs, dementia and caregiving burden, Entering the New Year with emotional intelligence, Transiting into 2022, Human relationships and emotional wellbeing, Bullying and aggressive behaviours in children, Children in the eye of the storm, persons with mental illness, Menopause and the emotional wellbeing of women, mental health in the workplace, Why you should be nice to people, Care-giving burden for persons with mental health problems, Ending police brutality protests , Mental health needs of the elderly, October 10 World Mental Health Day: Mental health in an unequal world, How should we deal with negative emotions?, Attempted suicide and Nigeria’s laws, Adoption and your emotional wellbeing (Part I), Myths about suicide, Adolescent suicide and suicide prevention, Adoption and your emotional well-being, aged parent suffers from dementia, Naomi Osaka and the challenges of mental health, How can we promote emotional wellbeing Dementia, drugs, illness Intimate Partner Violence, with autism, of ignorance, anxiety and phobias, COVID-19, pressure on children, Resilience, SUPPORTING NURSES, emotional, new year, Your Mental health, Jibril Abdulmalik , sunflower, probation notice, emotional wellbeing, husband, lost job, helping hand, children and adolescents, young persons, Phone, smart phone, psychological distress, class teacher, emotional consequences, depressed, Suicide Prevention, mental health awareness, sleep, sexual, emotional trauma, ED Agnes, Dyslexia, stress, Autism, mental health problems, partner violence, parents, sickle cell, psychosocial disability, mental illness, mental health, bisola, infertility, family, mental health professional, mental health, police brutality, emotional, lootings, ASUU strike, child disability, dementia, mental health, 2021, single parenthood, love letter, mental health in work place, Homeless ‘mad men’, Lamidi, emotional well-being, Narcissistic Personality Disorder, (Mental) health is wealth, World Autism Day, Psychological trauma of kidnapping, mental health challenges, Erectile dysfunction and emotional well-being, International Boys Day, International Boys Day, Can mental illness be treated in hospitals?

Baba Goni is a 42-year-old Bank Manager who has always provided responsibly for his family. He is proud to take care of his parents, younger siblings as well as his wife and 3 children. The younger children are in a good boarding school, while the eldest is already in a private university. His wife is a Pharmacist and she runs a successful pharmacy shop. He sometimes had a sneaky suspicion that she may actually be making more money than him, but it was not a problem as it was his responsibility to cater for the family and he is comfortably able to do so. Until things started going down south. The economic recession hit his bank hard and the bank retrenched more than half of the non-essential staff, while management staff like himself were placed on half salary. This situation has persisted for 10 months now. Unfortunately for him, he had just taken a loan facility 2 months earlier to complete his duplex in a choice area of Maiduguri. Afterall, all his friends and family had been harassing him that he was still living in a rented apartment.

However, his repayment plan took about 30% of his salary but he was living comfortably on the balance of 70% of his salary. But with his salary reduced by half now, he was still servicing the loan with 30%, which effectively means he only had 20% of his usual income to live on now. Of course, this was nowhere near sufficient and he started worrying about paying bills and keeping up appearances. If his family needed anything, he would rather die than admit that he didn’t have the money. So, he resorted to borrowing from friends and family to cover up his shortfalls. He increasingly became anxious, irritable and was becoming depressed. His best friend, Ali Modu advised him to confide in his wife and re-strategize his financial expenses – she may even be able to help him out. But he refused. His pride will not allow him to ask her for financial support. It will mean that he would lose face, and be seen as less than a man. Or be made fun of, as a man who could not provide for his family. Lai lai. He resolved. I will keep managing until things get better. He concluded.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Discussion

There is a false myth that has been perpetuated since men were small boys, that they have to be tough, and should not cry or show emotions. Any sign of weakness meant they were not really boys or men. Yet we know that men and women are human beings with the same brain and emotions. Men experience the same emotions as women, can feel pain, hurt, shame, rejection, loss of self-confidence etc.

Furthermore, men also suffer from mental disorders, and have a higher risk for many serious mental disorders. They are two to three times more likely to abuse drugs than women; and are 5 times more likely to die from suicide than women. The number of men who die every year from alcohol related complications in the United States are more than twice (62,000) the number of women (26,000) who die from similar causes – according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).

Yet there is a lot of shame and stigma associated with men admitting they have emotional difficulties talk less of seeking for help or treatment for them. It is therefore not surprising that men are less likely than women to seek for help until things deteriorate very badly, and they can no longer pretend that all is well. There is also the added societal pressure of stereotyping men as always strong, stoic and quietly enduring pain without complaints as is depicted by all heroic characters from the movies to comics and cartoons. Thus, any divergent behaviour is frowned upon and viewed as a failing or weakness; that is unbecoming of a real man. When you add the super-imposed pressure of being financially responsible and catering for a family – especially when there are false or unrealistic expectations of a minimum standard of comfort, then the stage is set for a crash that may result in emotional problems. Or some will resort to alcohol and drugs as a coping strategy – which ultimately compounds the problem. In the case of Baba Goni, his wife was in a good position to bail him out but his inhibitions were self-imposed.

Ultimately, many men fail to take action to protect their emotional wellbeing and would rather suffer and die in silence. It’s high time we begin to focus on the mental health of boys and men. This will require unlearning wrong concepts that have become unconsciously ingrained, while learning new ways of doing things. One of the areas that most men need to learn and do better is communication – to be open about their vulnerabilities.

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Your Mental Health

Confessions of a witch

Your Mental Health

ASUU strike, waithood, youth discontent and the fire next time

Your Mental Health

Self-confidence or narcissistic personality disorder?

Your Mental Health

ASUU strike and our emotional wellbeing

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More