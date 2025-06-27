The sacred month of Muharram

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

It is Muharram, the first month and beginning of the new Islamic calendar year, Hijrah 1447.

Allah says: “Surely, the number of months according to Allah is twelve (as written) in the Book of Allah on the day He created the heavens and the Earth, of which there are Four Sacred Months. That is the right faith.” (At-Tawbah 9:36).

Muharram is a month in which Allah has increased the reward for fasting. It is the month in which Allah (SWT) rescued the people of Musa (may Allah bless him).

All Muslims should reflect on the previous year and make some positive changes in their lives in the new year. What could be a more positive way of moving forward than starting the new year with a sacred month and observing fasts?

Muharram is one of the four sacred months. Narrated by Abu Bakrah: The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said: “The division of time has turned to its original form which was current when Allah (SWT) created the Heavens and the Earth. The year is of twelve months, out of which four months are sacred: Three are in succession—Dhul-Qa’dah, Dhul-Hijjah, and Muharram—and (the fourth is) Rajab of (the tribe of) Mudar which comes between Jumadi-ath-Thaniyah and Sha’ban.” (Bukhari)

The most virtuous month to fast after Ramadan is Al-Muharram.

Abu Hurairah narrated that: “The Messenger of Allah (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said: ‘The most virtuous fasting month after the month of Ramadan is Allah’s month Al-Muharram.’” (Tirmidhi)

Narrated by Ibn ‘Abbas: “When the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) came to Medina, he found (the Jews) fasting on the day of ‘Ashura’ (i.e. 10th of Muharram). They used to say: ‘This is a great day on which Allah saved Moses and drowned the folk of Pharaoh. Moses observed the fast on this day, as a sign of gratitude to Allah.’ The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said, ‘I am closer to Moses than they.’ So, he observed the fast (on that day) and ordered the Muslims to fast on it.” (Bukhari)

In another narration, Abu Musa said: “When the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) arrived at Medina, he noticed that some people among the Jews used to respect Ashura (i.e. 10th of Muharram) and fast on it. The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) then said, ‘We have more right to observe fast on this day,’ and ordered that fasting should be observed on it.” (Bukhari)

Also, Ibn Abbas reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, ordered fasting on the day of Ashura, the 10th of al-Muharram. Al-Tirmidhi said, “It is reported from Ibn Abbas that he said to fast on the ninth and tenth of the month and to do so differently from the Jews, and this tradition is the same as was said by Al-Shafi’i, Ahmad, and Ishaq.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi 755)

Another report from Al-Hakam ibn al-A’raj said: “I went to Ibn Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, and I said, ‘Tell me about fasting the day of Ashura.’ Ibn Abbas said, ‘When you see the crescent of the month of al-Muharram, count the days and wake up to fast on the ninth day.’ I said, ‘Is this how the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, fasted it?’ Ibn Abbas said, ‘Yes.’” (Sahih Muslim 1,133)

In yet another Hadith, Abu Huraira reported: “The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, ‘The best prayer after the prescribed prayers is a prayer offered in the middle of the night. The best fast after the month of Ramadan is fasting in the month of Allah, al-Muharram.’” (Sahih Muslim 1163).

Fasting on the 10th of Muharram was obligatory before the obligation of Ramadan fasting. Narrated Ibn `Umar: “The Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) observed the fast on the 10th of Muharram (‘Ashura), and ordered Muslims to fast on that day.” (Bukhari)

Fasting on the 10th will remove the sins of the previous year. Abu Qatadah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported: “The Messenger of Allah (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) was asked about observing As-Saum (the fast) on the 10th day of Muharram, and he replied, ‘It is an expiation for the sins of the preceding year.’” (Muslim)

However, Muslims should fast on the ninth along with the 10th.

It was narrated by Ibn ‘Abbas that the Messenger of Allah (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said: “If I live until next year, I will fast the ninth day (of Muharram) too.” (Muslim, Ibn Majah)

The objective behind fasting on the ninth or a day after, as related by Imam Bayhaqi, is to show our difference with the Jews in religious practices.

When Allah (SWT) chooses a particular time for His special blessings, then it acquires sanctity out of Allah (SWT)’s Grace. Thus, the sanctity of the month of Muharram was recognised right from the days of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

The month of Muharram has certain other characteristics peculiar to it.

It is also reported that in the beginning, fasting on the day of Ashura was obligatory for Muslims. Later, fasting in Ramadan was made obligatory, and the fast on the day of Ashura was made optional.