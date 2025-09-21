The rots in Nigeria’s political system very deep — Aduba

Professor Nnamdi Aduba specialises in Constitutional Law. A member of the Yiaga Board of Trustees, Professor Aduba speaks with ISAAC SHOBAYO on a wide range of political issues, including President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office, who should succeed the current INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, electronic transmission of election results, and presidential zoning, among other issues. Excerpt:

Sir, how would you rate the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu thus far, given that some politicians have already started campaigning for the 2027 presidential election?

In my opinion, it appears the current government is just focused on the campaign, I mean, the 2027 presidential election. There is hardly any serious time for governance. Everything seems to revolve around elections. Nothing is stabilising, if you ask me. Look at the issues surfacing now, for instance, the matter involving medical doctors and other professionals. These are things that should have been resolved long ago. Why are they re-emerging? It is quite disturbing. Then you see gatherings where governors and others are being anointed. So, when exactly does governance happen? The major activity at the moment is the endorsement of incumbents at various levels, especially the president and governors seeking a second term in office. They are more engrossed with endorsement now than governance. Governance is no longer prioritised; likewise other aspects of governance that would have stabilized the economy. When did we see a government that prioritized service delivery and stability? Now, the cost of living is extremely high. Power remains unstable. Roads are in terrible conditions. Water is unavailable. Insecurity persists here and there. Nothing is stable. Everything is in election mode.

Even in Anambra, everything is about elections. Very little work is being done. One might excuse Anambra because elections are just months away. But even then, the governor placed a prohibitive amount for political advertising, so high that opponents can’t even campaign. Before you erect a billboard, you have to pay a huge amount of money; that alone discourages political participation. The last election had extremely low turnout. More than one year to the election, they have started campaigning, so where is the room for governance?

People keep talking about inflation. Yes, maybe the price of fuel has stabilized a bit, but the cost of food hasn’t. Rent is going through the roof. Everything is skyrocketing.

Where is the quality of life? Where is the governance? Who is benefiting? We are living in election mode. And yet, we want INEC to regulate this? How [can INEC do that] when the government itself is violating the electoral guidelines?

The INEC chairman is about to exit. But even if he wanted to act now, what has he done all along? Remember the attempt to appoint partisan Resident Electoral Commissioners? Many Nigerians and groups opposed it, but they were completely ignored. It is as if this government has bought everyone over. Nobody speaks up anymore.

Look at the National Assembly, are they functioning? Are there any checks and balances? Look at the Rivers State issue—did the matter even get a fair hearing in court?

Honestly, it feels like a dictatorship. State governors silence dissent. The federal government isn’t open either. Is this what people fought for under democracy?

Everywhere you turn, it is endorsements and more endorsements. Where is the governance? Check the life of the ordinary person, what are they gaining? Frankly, I foresee extremely low voter turnout in the next election. Why, because people will simply ask: what has democracy done for us? Has our quality of life improved?

I just came from Plateau. Has the cycle of killings there stopped? No. I’m sure you heard about what happened in Katsina State: people were kidnapped while going for prayers. So, can people travel freely anymore? Absolutely not. It is unfortunate; we are in a country where the government openly negotiates with bandits. Does that portray us as a serious nation?

The current INEC chairman’s tenure is about to expire. What kind of person do you think should be the next chairman? We have had academics

(Cuts in) But it is not about putting the burden solely on academics. This is a presidential system of government. The president holds immense power, like in the US under Trump. Meanwhile, people are hungry and people are poor. Yes, we assume academics have independent minds due to their training. But let’s be honest, their remuneration is so poor that when they get access to large amounts of money, some get intoxicated by it.

So, I don’t think the problem is just the INEC chairman. The political class itself is the real issue. Political parties lobby INEC officials to subvert the rules. I’ve been observing elections for a long time, and I can tell you, our politicians don’t want to play by the rules. They want to infiltrate and control everything: INEC, the judiciary, you name it.

Don’t put all the blame on the INEC chairman. Look at this same government, when it came in, it talked about local government autonomy. What happened? Politicians, especially governors, completely dismantled it. So, it is not like we don’t know what to do. The issue is implementation.

Even the Supreme Court ruled in favour of autonomy. The president pleaded with governors, but because he wants to be re-elected, he can’t go hard on them. So, governors do whatever they like, and the president does his own thing. No checks. No balances. When last did the president summon governors over issues in their states? They declare public holidays at will. Some even negotiate with bandits! What happened in Zamfara recently? Negotiations broke down, and 40 people were kidnapped. This democracy we have, honestly, it is not delivering the dividends we expected.

I don’t know about your part of the country, but where I live, the roads are horrible. If it rains, it is a disaster. Power supply is madness—ON, OFF, ON, OFF. Yet, they bring outrageous electricity bills. So, people fall back on generators—the noise, the pollution—it is unbearable.

One of the controversies that surrounded the last election was the subject of electronic transmission of election results. Another election is fast approaching. Don’t you think the matter should have been resolved before the 2027 elections?

Yes, absolutely. One of the main issues in our electoral system today is the matter of electronic transmission of results. That and general electoral reform are critical. These issues must be resolved now, not later. If this government is serious about conducting a credible election next time, these are things that should already be in motion. How many years are left before the next election? And we know that in Nigeria, things take time. But if the president wants something done, it can happen within 24 hours. That is how powerful the presidency is.

But I tell you, unless Nigerians are assured that results will be transmitted electronically, the next election may not even hold meaningfully. People are increasingly disillusioned. As someone who has observed elections for years, I can say that youths are very dissatisfied with the last electoral outcome. If no reforms are made, there will be voter apathy. People simply won’t turn out. And when turnout is low, the moneybags win, and unpopular candidates get elected. We have seen this happen repeatedly. Look at what happened in Edo State. People must be confident that their votes count. I personally feel embarrassed trying to convince people to vote, only to have them ask me, ‘will our votes count?’

The onus is on the current administration to fix the system and build legitimacy. Even look at the figures: one candidate had six million votes, another had seven million, and the winner had eight million. That is a very slim majority. It shows how divided the electorate is. So this government should be doing everything possible to reform the process and restore confidence in the system.

And to clean it up, the electoral system must come first. If people believe their votes don’t count, they won’t come out. [It is very] simple. We are in the digital age now. People expect instant results. Look at that woman who broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest pot of jollof rice—how many hours after her feat was she recognised globally? That’s the age we live in: real-time recognition, real-time results.

We must modernise registration and voting, especially for young people. This is their age. The process should be simple, digital, and encouraging. Otherwise, they’ll withdraw. Older people talk and argue but rarely vote. The elite don’t vote. It is the masses, those at the grassroots, who are feeling the economic bite, who vote. If nothing is done about their situation, they will only vote based on survival. We saw it in Ekiti. We saw it in Osun. In places where civil servants were not paid for months and then suddenly got paid, what happened? People sold their votes.

You keep hearing about vote buying. But how do you stop it when there is widespread hunger? In the last Anambra election, vote buying was rampant. Some votes went for as much as ₦25,000! For petty traders who barely make ₦5,000 in a day, how won’t they sell their votes if offered that? You can’t fight vote buying without fixing the economy. That’s the truth.

Many Nigerians, particularly the elite, believe that zoning should be jettisoned because it does not provide the best results. What are your feelings on this?

Zoning is not something we can easily do away with in Nigeria. This is a multi-ethnic country, and zoning is a way to ensure fairness and inclusiveness. Without zoning, some groups, especially minorities, will never taste power. So I believe zoning should not only be retained, it should be entrenched in the constitution. Even the 1995 draft constitution (which was never used) had zoning in it. Zoning brings a sense of belonging and fairness. Everyone knows that when it is another region’s turn, their own will come eventually. So they cooperate. But if you keep recycling the same regions, others will naturally rebel or feel sidelined.

Our democracy must reflect our cultural values, especially our native understanding of fairness. You lie down for me today, and I’ll lie down for you tomorrow. That’s how communities stay stable. Even at the local government and state levels, zoning should be respected. This idea that one group must always dominate, simply because they have the numbers or access, is dangerous.

As a Constitutional Law teacher, I say: for now, I fully support zoning and federal character. Let every part of this country have a shot at leadership. Our democracy should be about representation, not domination.

It appears that no electoral offender has been punished in the genuine sense, which is why Nigeria continues to experience anomalies in elections. What do you believe can be done to sanitise the system?

Who are the real offenders? It is the major political parties. They are the ones corrupting INEC, bribing the police, and manipulating everything. So, when we talk of punishing electoral offenders, who do we mean? The poor man who snatched a ballot box? The one who sold his vote? What about the party leaders who rigged the primaries? What happens to them? The main problem is the primaries. That’s where it all starts. Most parties don’t allow internal democracy. They suppress it. So, you can’t be chasing a voter who collected ₦5,000 while ignoring the party elite who bought delegates or imposed candidates. That is hypocrisy.

If you really want to fight electoral fraud, start with the political party leaders. They are the ones engineering the corruption. Create tribunals. Prosecute the big players.

But how many electoral criminals have we ever seen punished in Nigeria?

The crime starts from the selection process. Primaries are flawed. Therenis no fairness. Even debates are manipulated. Some parties have already decided who their presidential candidate is—no competition. Just imposition.

That is not democracy. That is not how political parties should operate. If you want to practise democracy, then be a democrat at heart. You can’t run autocratic parties and expect democratic elections. So, this whole conversation about electoral reform doesn’t appeal to me unless we are talking about reforming the political culture itself. The real problem is not INEC. It is the politicians, the governors, party leaders, and political godfathers. They are not democrats. That is the truth.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE