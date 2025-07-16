The role of education in human development (2)

Purpose of University Education

The aim or purpose of education at any level and more importantly at the University level is to improve learning and also to mould character. A society which is interested in and concentrates only on learning at the expense of character is one that is bound to falter with time. As a matter of fact character itself aids and accentuates learning whilst learning on its own is empty without character. It is for this reason that University certificates are issued only to persons who have been found deserving of it in terms of learning and character. This is a carryover from ancient times when the first universities were established by religious organisationsor orders. At that time much emphasis was placed on morals. To a large extent universities of today have tried their best to remain true to this ideal.

As stated earlier society will remain better for this. History is replete with examples of the good and harm which could occur should there be any de-emphasis of character or morals. One of the most notorious war criminals in history is one Dr Joseph Mengele who possessed two Doctorates in Medicine and Anthropology from two separate Universities. Yet rather than use his learning for the betterment of mankind he conducted cruel and often fatal human experiments on inmates of Nazi Concentration camps during World War Two. Dr Ben Carson on the other hand is a world renowned Professor of Neurosurgery, Oncology, Plastic Surgery and Paediatrics at John Hopkins University, USA whose skills particularly in the separation of conjoined twins have helped to save the lives of thousands of persons. His life epitomises a perfect blend of learning and character as he overcame a troubled youth to become one of the best neurosurgeons in the history of mankind.

Life in pre-colonial Nigeria before the advent of Western Education

What is now known as present day Nigeria was inhabited by people from of different ethnicities and tribes such as the Yorubas, Ibos, Binis, Nupes, Hausa, Fulani etc. In the Western part of Nigeria, the predominant empire was the old empire of Oyo whose influence was very considerable. Whilst some form of traditional means of knowledge impartation and transfer existed it was still largely insufficient to significantly improve the quality of life or aid development.

Life in those times could be described as primitive. The Portuguese and other European explorers found willing accomplices in local Chiefs for their acts of exploitation. Thousands of persons were sold into slavery. The fact that traces of Yoruba culture can still be found in places like Cuba, Haiti, Trinad and Tobago etc is a testament to the scale on which the slave trade was carried on. Exploitation of this nature was easy owing to the level of ignorance displayed by the natives. In some areas a deceased oba was buried with his slaves in the belief that the slaves would continue to serve him in the afterlife. In calabar twins were killed at birth as they were considered evil. Diseases such as leprosy, measles, tubercolosis were rife.

It was no surprise therefore that education introduced by the missionaries was able to record a great impact in Nigeria starting with the abolition of slave trade and the end of other practices such as the killing of twins.

Advent of Western Education in Nigeria

Modern or Western education was first introduced into Nigeria in the middle of the 19th century mainly by the missionaries who established elementary schools and later secondary schools. They were of very high standard comparable to what was obtainable anywhere in the world. Later, there were a few public schools. By a dint of hardwork, a few of those who went to the missionary schools and who had sufficient money or were able to secure scholarships, went overseas to complete their education by attending tertiary schools especially in the United Kingdom and Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone.

In 1948, the University College, Ibadan, then a college of the University of London, was established in Nigeria as the first university in Nigeria.

The University evolved out of the desire of the British colonial government to establish universities/ university colleges in the commonwealth, especially in West Africa during the period immediately following the Second World War. The colonial administration had set up in 1943 the Asquith and Elliot Commissions which submitted their reports in 1943. The Elliot Commission unanimously recommended the establishment of the University College in Ibadan while the Asquith Commission suggested in its report the fundamental principles that would guide the development of institutions of higher learning similar to the University College eventually established at Ibadan. The report also recommended a residential university and emphasized high standard in academic work, admission, staffing and employment.

Being an affiliate of the University of London, the University College, Ibadan was patterned after the parent university. Even when it became an independent university, the structure was retained. It was this same structure that was adopted by other universities in Nigeria established subsequently.

Impact and role of Education

A common thread which runs through the definition and history of education as reproduced above is the fact that education serves as a means through which the knowledge, learning and skills of a society or group of people is passed from generation to generation. Without a doubt, our existence and survival on the face of the planet as a specie has been helped in no small measure by the discoveries, knowledge and learning that have been acquired in the sciences, the arts and other aspects of human learning. Innumerable scientific discoveries have enabled man to survive plagues and diseases, develop from travel on horseback to supersonic jets and even conquer space. Our learning has enabled man live in areas of the planet which would otherwise have been inhabitable.

The learning and knowledge which brought about these discoveries and scientific breakthroughs were passed from one person to the other, from teacher to student, from generation to generation. Alexander the Great who at a very young age conquered a great portion of what was then the known world was tutored in his youth by the great philosopher, Aristotle. Enrico Fermi an Italian-American physicist particularly known for his work on the development of the first nuclear reactor, Chicago Pile-1, and for his contributions to the development of quantum theory, nuclear and particle physics, and statistical mechanics and who was awarded the 1938 Nobel Prize in Physics at the age of 37, got his inspiration for the sciences from a book written by a Jesuit priest which he bought at a young age from the local market in Rome. The list of such examples is endless.

How education affects development

Without a doubt, any country that aspires to greatness in any sphere of its existence must ensure that education remains of paramount importance. In realization of this, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) in Section 18 enjoins the Government to ensure that there are equal education opportunities at all levels and that the Government shall strive to eradicate illiteracy. Even though the provisions of the said section and others like it which fall under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy as contained in Chapter II of the Constitution have been held not to be enforceable in a court of Law, its inclusion in the Constitution leaves no room for doubt that the Government is expected to be guided by the ideals contained in the provisions of the section.

Researchers world over are indeed agreed on the fact that education does play an important role in development, the only area of disagreement being the measure of effect education does play. Studies have shown that the ability of the United States of America to develop faster than Europe in recent times can be attributable to increased funding of higher education as opposed to a lower rate of funding in Europe. Whilst the USA devoted about 3% of its Gross Domestic Product to education, the countries of the European Union devoted about 1.1%. Similarly in the 30 years after World War 2, Europe developed faster than the USA due to increased funding of primary and secondary education. Furthermore, the ability of many Asian Countries of which South Korea is most notable to join the league of developed nations has been attributed to high funding of primary and high school education.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Nigeria’s inflation rate eases to 22.22% — NBS

The countries mentioned above recognised the connection between education and development hence the conscious effort to pay attention to matters involving education. Imagine what life would be like if there should be any dysfunction in this very important process of knowledge acquisition and transfer. Imagine what the world would be like in a hundred (100) years’ time if somehow, the knowledge which we posses today is not successfully transmitted to future generations humans who inhabit the earth by 2113? How would they transport goods and services across the vast oceans and land mass of the earth? Would diseases such as small pox which have been virtually eradicated not have found themselves back? Back here in Nigeria, would our country have developed to the extent that the lamentations which are currently the order of the day have disappeared? In simple terms, what would the world and Nigeria in particular be like if there is a complete failure of the educational system? For an answer, we do not need a crystal ball. We only need look back to what the world and Nigeria was like before the advent of modern educational systems and institutions. In so doing we will be able to appreciate the roles which education has played and continues to play not just in development in Nigeria but also in human development as a whole.

To be continued…

AARE AFE BABALOLA, OFR, CON, SAN, LL.D (Lond.)