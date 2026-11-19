THE dark clouds gathering over Nigeria’s political landscape are ominously familiar. Once again, the country is drifting towards an electoral season in which blood rather than ideas is the currency of political engagement. From the South-South to the North-Central, and from the South-West to the South-East, reports of attacks, intimidation, shootings and killings associated with political activities are distressingly commonplace. This is a grave indictment of the nation’s democratic culture and a warning that the country may be sleepwalking into an avoidable national tragedy. Nigerian politicians must not mistake political competition for warfare. Elections are contests for public trust, not campaigns of conquest.

The alarm raised by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) over the escalating violence in the South-South is particularly significant. The organisation condemned attacks in the Warri/Effurun axis on September 18, Calabar on November 4, and Asaba on November 7, where one person reportedly lost his life. In a statement by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, PANDEF described the incidents as an affront to the cherished values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect among the peoples of the Niger Delta. It consequently demanded immediate investigations and the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. PANDEF’s intervention deserves commendation. Political violence, if left unchecked, can undermine the fragile bonds that hold communities together. The Niger Delta, with its complex ethnic and political configuration, has no reason to surrender its fine tradition of coexistence to the recklessness of political desperadoes. The warning should, however, resonate beyond the region. What is happening in the South-South seems symptomatic of a much wider national malaise.

The African Centre for Security, Governance and Development (CentreSGD) has similarly raised the alarm over the increasing incidence of political violence across the country, warning that the sad crisis threatens the credibility of the 2027 general elections. Its Executive Director, Theresa Odinkalu-Okoro, disclosed that 70 physical election-related attacks were recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory between January 1 and October 27, 2026, with 27 deaths resulting from 20 of the incidents. Even more disturbing is the finding, based on Yiaga Africa’s September 2026 National Voting Intentions Survey, that 61 percent of Nigerians fear that violence could prevent them from voting. In the North-East, the figure reportedly rises to 78 percent. These are frightening statistics. A democracy that intimidates its citizens into abandoning the polling booth is already suffering a profound crisis of legitimacy. The ballot box should not be approached with trepidation.

The reported incidents across the country are particularly gruesome. In Lafia, Nasarawa State, an All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential campaign rally attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima reportedly degenerated into violence on November 4, leaving more than 40 people injured and several others missing. In Asaba, an attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) reportedly claimed one life and injured five others. In Enugu, NDC supporters were reportedly attacked at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, while gunfire outside the party’s state secretariat allegedly claimed another life. Similar incidents have been reported in Cross River, Edo and Oyo states, as well as Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi. The National Peace Committee has also reportedly documented 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord across 26 states and the FCT between August 19 and October 27. The violations include political violence, thuggery, attacks on campaign activities and intimidation. The overwhelming frequency of these incidents suggests that the country is approaching another electoral cycle without sufficiently addressing the combustible nature of its politics.

Yet, beyond the statistics lies an even more painful human tragedy. Every life lost represents a family condemned to lasting grief and uncertainty. Children grow up without their fathers, wives become widows and parents spend the remainder of their lives mourning children lost to the political ambitions of others. What happens to these families? Who assumes responsibility for their shattered lives? The politicians who instigate or benefit from these confrontations are hardly ever among the casualties. Their children and immediate relations are seldom found on the frontlines. The children of the poor are recruited, armed, manipulated and abandoned to face the consequences. Nigerian youths must therefore interrogate the wisdom in allowing themselves to become instruments of political violence. The politicians who distribute money, weapons and instructions today may disown them tomorrow. Those who encourage them to attack opponents will not stand beside them in the police station, in the courtroom or in the hospital. And if they lose their lives, no amount of political patronage can restore them to their families. Young Nigerians must understand that their future is infinitely more valuable than the ambitions of politicians who regard them as disposable items.

Indeed, the present crisis is rooted in the historical character of Nigerian politics. From the First Republic, Nigeria’s political culture has been burdened by intolerance, thuggery and a winner-takes-all mentality. Political office is too often regarded not as a responsibility to serve but as an opportunity to acquire extraordinary wealth, influence and privilege. The almost unbelievable transformation in the fortunes of some public officeholders within remarkably short periods is a troubling feature of the nation’s political economy. It is not merely the acquisition of wealth that is striking, but the spectacular speed with which certain individuals move from modest circumstances to fabulous affluence. When public office becomes a gateway to unimaginable personal enrichment, the struggle for power naturally assumes an existential character. The stakes become so high that some politicians are prepared to employ virtually every conceivable instrument to capture or retain power. The desperation is sometimes so bizarre that certain individuals resort to ritual sacrifices in pursuit of political success. This is what happens when the rewards of power become disproportionately attractive while accountability remains weak.

Nigeria’s security agencies must now move beyond routine assurances. The police and DSS must investigate every reported attack, apprehend the perpetrators and, crucially, identify those who finance, arm and direct them. Arresting expendable thugs while shielding their political sponsors would amount to a monumental failure of justice. Politicians across party lines must moderate their rhetoric. Reckless utterances, inflammatory accusations and provocative campaign language can turn political differences into combustible confrontations.

The National Peace Committee associated with former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, must also reassess the effectiveness of its interventions. The persistent breaches of the National Peace Accord suggest that signing peace agreements has not translated sufficiently into peaceful political conduct. Beyond ceremonial commitments, the committee must strengthen monitoring, demand accountability and publicly identify persistent violators. Nigeria stands at a dangerous crossroads. The 2027 elections must not become another occasion for the senseless sacrifice of innocent lives. As the philosopher George Santayana warned, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The nation’s political history is littered with the consequences of intolerance and electoral violence. The country cannot afford another chapter of bloodshed.

We unequivocally assert that what Nigeria needs is elections, not warfare; political persuasion, not intimidation; ballots, not bullets. The time to stop the bloodletting is now, before the gathering storm engulfs the very democracy Nigerians claim they cherish.