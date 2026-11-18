ANOTHER recurrent case of trafficking in persons recently occurred in Nigeria. The Nigeria Police Force reportedly rescued a 21-year-old woman who was trafficked from Nasarawa State to Mali. She had allegedly been sold for N770,000 and forced into prostitution. An international human trafficking syndicate was dismantled by the police in the process, and three suspected members of the syndicate were arrested. The Commander of the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad, ACP Victor Ogbiede Godfrey, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja. According to him, the command had identified Godiya Amos (not her real name) as the victim of the trafficking. Godfrey said she was rescued during an intelligence-led operation conducted between October 1 and 27. The senior police officer further revealed that the operation was the result of actionable digital intelligence and directives from the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu. The suspects apprehended included one Orgba Solomon, 28, popularly known as Terry; Daniel Aondofa, 26; and Thankgod Ocho, 25. They all hail from Benue State, and Solomon is the leader of the syndicate based in the Republic of Benin.

According to the police, Godiya, who is from Akwanga, Nasarawa State, was lured by Solomon on September 26 after being promised a well-paying job abroad. Following this promise, she was reportedly transported through Lagos and illegal routes to the Republic of Benin and thereafter taken to a gold-mining settlement in Mali. As a way of blocking any attempt to contact her family members, Solomon seized her phone and travel documents before her departure. In Mali, Godiya was handed over to two other suspected traffickers, whose names the police gave as Mohammed and Marian, also known as Riana. After prolonged bargaining, she was then allegedly sold for CFA 420,000, equivalent to about N770,000.

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Human trafficking strikes at the core of our shared humanity. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, “human trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud, or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.” On the modus operandi of the traffickers, the UN Office says: “Men, women and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world. The traffickers often use violence or fraudulent employment agencies and fake promises of education and job opportunities to trick and coerce their victims.” Human trafficking is a serious challenge that federal, state and local governments in Nigeria have struggled to tackle. Nigeria has been identified as a source, transit, and destination country for women and children who are daily subjected to trafficking, a crime that also includes forced labour and forced prostitution. It is so bad that the U.S. State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons placed Nigeria on the Tier 2 Watchlist in 2017.

Trafficked persons, especially women and children, get recruited from within and outside Nigeria’s borders for sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, street hawking, begging, and mining work, among others. In many instances, these trafficked persons are taken to African countries like Niger, Togo, Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, Gabon, among many others. Children from these countries, mostly in West Africa, are also transported into Nigeria. Due to the free inward and outward movements under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) rules, the two-way trafficking of persons between Nigeria and these countries becomes easy. Some of the victims are made to work in hazardous environments like mines and quarries. Countries in Europe, most especially Russia, and North Africa are often identified as prime destinations for victims of forced prostitution. In Italy, for instance, Nigerians reportedly account for 21 percent of the 181,000 migrants who came into Italy via the Mediterranean in 2016. In 2015, 21,000 Nigerian women and girls had been trafficked to the same country.

Trafficking demands concrete and concerted action. The harsh conditions of living are a major factor. In the bid to escape hunger and lack, Nigerians become easy prey in the hands of abductors who lure them with promises of greener pastures. Parents and guardians are most complicit in this crime. Once their children announce prospects of work in other lands, they uncritically embrace it for survival. Young ones who are victims of the job scarcity in the country are easily swayed by the promises of “Big Aunties” from Italy/Madam Cash who offer to take them abroad to work as maids. This is a trap that often ends in misery. The sad stories of Nigerians perishing in terrible circumstances while seeking greener pastures are too many and too terrifying to relate. Trafficking has become a national problem and Nigerians and the government must give it the attention it deserves.

We commend the security agencies who, in the current case, performed creditably and foiled the schemes of the trafficking syndicate. The number of Nigerians whose cases were not foiled like this one, and who are still languishing in captivity, must be extremely high. Therefore, security agencies and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) must not rest on their oars. The police, Customs, Immigration and other agencies must adopt collaborative strategies to forestall this horrendous crime. They should continue to trace and unmask all trafficking networks. On the part of suffering Nigerians, they must know that trafficking is not an option for poor people, as trafficked persons eventually end up being criminally exploited. Again, governments at federal, state and local government levels should increase their awareness campaigns on human trafficking. It is a crime against humanity.