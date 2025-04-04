The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 finale: Drama, friendships and a racoon?

The Real Housewives of Lagos season finale brought the drama to a boiling point, with friendships on the line, shades hitting new levels, and a certain raccoon-inspired fashion choice making an appearance. From intimate gatherings to jaw-dropping confrontations, the ladies made sure this season ended with questions and unresolved issues that fans can count on being addressed at the reunion. For 13 episodes, businesswoman, Carolyna, media personality, PR expert, and recent beauty newcomer, Mariam, entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast Laura, socialite and businesswoman Sophia, and beauty entrepreneurs Dabota and Diiadem navigated friendships, feuds, and shifting alliances. Each woman brought her flavour to the mix, ensuring that Season three was one for the books.

Mariam vs. Diiadem: A Friendship in Flames

One of the biggest fallouts of the season unfolded between Mariam and Diiadem, proving once again that alliances in this group are fragile. At a sip and paint session earlier in the season, Diiadem painted a portrait of Mariam, writing, “Deola loves Mariam.” Fast forward to the finale, and those words now seem ironic.

The tension reached its peak at Diiadem’s Swarovski shopping spree, where she aired her frustrations over Mariam’s behaviour at her party in a conversation with her close friend Dabota. At her recent pyjama party, Mariam had caused unnecessary drama by calling Carolyna and putting her on speaker, fully aware that Carolyna and Diiadem were on bad terms. Feeling blindsided, Diiadem was visibly upset, questioning if Mariam was deliberately trying to ruin her event. The event came to an abrupt end as tensions ran high.

Enter Dabota, who was learning of the events that unfolded, as she had left the event early. She tried to mediate, but things spiraled further when Diiadem refused to attend Mariam’s launch without an apology. While this did not happen, Diiadem still decided to show up to support Mariam at her Lure product launch.

The final dagger? Diiadem showed up late to Mariam’s event in jeans and a T-shirt with the words “A racoon with a skunk attitude.” In season two, Faith Morey had called Mariam a raccoon in a heated argument, making Diiadem’s choice of clothes a clear dig at Mariam. Her dressing was also in contrast with the dress code, which saw the other women in luxurious evening wear. Although Mariam kept her cool, she later declared in her confessional, “Diiadem deserves to be in the kids’ corner.”

Carolyna’s Cultural Soirée: Luxury Meets Shade

Carolyna hosted a cultural soirée meant to celebrate Northern beauty and wellness traditions, with a kaftan dress code for her guests, Mariam, Sophia and Laura. Carolyna was noticeably dressed in a silver sequinned gown, which earned her playful side remarks. What was to be a relaxing evening quickly turned into a recap of recent drama.

The real tea spilled when Laura and Mariam recounted the pyjama party debacle to Carolyna, who was absent, leading her to drop one of the most cutting remarks of the night: “The problem with Diiadem is that she is beautiful, but every time she opens her mouth, sawdust comes out.”

Sophia attempted to be the voice of reason, stating, “We’re all nice women, there’s no real issue here.” But considering the unending shade being thrown, that statement was debatable.

Sophia’s Ghana Getaway: Throwback and Lingering Tension

As the group recapped how Sophia pulled out all the stops for the lavish girls’ trip to Ghana, flying the ladies in on a private jet and sparing no expense to ensure everyone’s comfort, Laura and Carolyna couldn’t ignore how Dabota and Diiadem’s attitude towards Sophia suddenly shifted. After a heated argument with Sophia during Dabota’s beach getaway, their newfound friendliness raised eyebrows. Laura, never one to hold back, called out Dabota’s “forced queen-like attitude” in her confessional, quipping, “From the clothes to the hair, it’s not working, darling.”

Sophia, acutely aware of the social dynamics of Lagos high society, noted, “These women will size you up based on the designer labels you wear.” Whether the peace in Ghana was genuine or simply a strategic ceasefire remains to be seen.

Where Do the Housewives Go From Here?

With friendships in pieces and alliances constantly shifting, the season finale left more questions than answers. Will Mariam and Diiadem ever patch things up? Is there an end to the issue between Carolyna and Dabota? Will Laura truly stay clear of being at the centre of the drama this season? Especially following some of her remarks in the season finale? And is the truce between Sophia and the other ladies truly solid or just another fleeting moment in Lagos’ social battleground?

