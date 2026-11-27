In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Allah, the Most High, says, “Recite what has been revealed to you of the Book and establish prayer. Indeed, ‘genuine’ prayer should deter ‘one’ from al-fahsha [indecency/immorality] and al-munkar [wickedness/evil]. The remembrance of Allah is ‘an’ even greater ‘deterrent’. And Allah ‘fully’ knows what you ‘all’ do.” (Suratu Al-Ankabut; Qur’an 29:45)

Al-Fahsha comes from the Arabic root Fa-Ha-Sha. In Arabic, it means something extremely shameful, ugly, foul and disgusting. Something that a person with sound nature would be ashamed to do in public, and ashamed to hear about.

Scholars of Tafsir define Al-Fahsha as:

Every shameful sin, especially Zina (fornication and adultery), homosexuality, lesbianism, and all sexual immorality. It also includes shameful speech, shameful dressing, shameful dancing, and shameful looking.

Allah, the Most High, says: “And do not approach Zina. Indeed, it is Fahisha (a shameful immorality) and an evil way.” (Suratu al-Israhi; Qur’an 17:32)

The Prophet (SAW) said: “No one is more jealous than Allah, and that is why He has forbidden Al-Fawahish (shameful sins), what is apparent of them and what is hidden.” (Bukhari & Muslim)

Allah, the Most High, is Al-Ghayur, He is Jealous for His servants. He does not want His servant, whom He created with honour, to degrade himself with shameful acts like an animal.

In the same vein, Al-Munkar comes from the root Na-Ka-Ra, which means something that is rejected, denied and unknown to goodness. It is the opposite of Al-Ma’ruf, which is good.

Scholars say Al-Munkar means:

Every evil that the Shariah rejects, such as Shirk, Kufr, lying, stealing, drinking alcohol, gambling, cheating, backbiting, breaking family ties, and disobeying parents. It also means every evil that a sound mind and a sound heart reject, such as injustice, cruelty, wickedness, and every Bid’ah (innovation in religion) that Allah, the Most High, did not command.

In short, Fahsha is the shameful sin of desire. Munkar is the evil sin of disobedience. Fahsha attacks your chastity. Munkar attacks your Iman. Both of them destroy your relationship with Allah, the Most High.

Allah, the Most High, says: “Say: My Lord has only forbidden Al-Fawahish, what is apparent of them and what is concealed, and sin, and Baghy without right…” (Suratu Al-A’raf; Qur’an 7:33)

So both the open Fahsha and the secret Fahsha are Haram. The sin you commit in public and the sin you commit in secret in your bedroom at night when nobody is watching, Allah sees both. The angels record both.

Let us look into many forms of Fahsha wal Munkar in Our Time:

Fahsha of the Eyes: Watching porn, watching naked dancing, looking lustfully at men and women on social media, watching Nollywood films that promote immorality.

Fahsha of the Tongue: Dirty jokes, sexual songs, abusive words, sending sexual messages, what our people call “sexting”, and praising immorality.

Fahsha of Dressing: Women wearing tight, transparent clothes that show the body. Men wearing clothes that expose the awrah [body]. The Prophet (SAW) said: “There are two types of people of Hell whom I have not seen: women who are clothed but naked, walking with a swagger, their heads like the humps of camels. They will not enter Paradise nor smell its fragrance.” (Muslim)

Fahsha of Relationship: Boyfriend and girlfriend, sugar daddy and sugar mummy, secret marriage, living together without Nikah [Marriage], adultery, fornication. All of these are Haram, even if the whole world calls it love. Love in Islam is after Nikah [Marriage], not before Nikah [Marriage].

Fahsha of the Heart: Thinking about Haram, imagining Haram, desiring Haram, and planning Haram. The heart is the root. If the heart is dirty, the body will follow.

Munkar of Shirk and Magic: Going to Babalawo [Herbalists] to do juju, wearing charms, believing in soothsayers, worshipping idols. This is the greatest Munkar.

Munkar of Alcohol, Drugs and Gambling: Drinking, smoking, Yahoo Yahoo, gambling, fraud, and internet scam. All of these are Munkar that Allah, the Most High, has forbidden.

Munkar of the Heart: Pride, envy, hatred, backbiting, lying, breaking promises. These are hidden Munkar that many people do not see as sins, but they destroy Iman.

There are many causes of Fahsha wal Munkar, let us examine some of them:

Weak Iman and Lack of Taqwa: When a person forgets that Allah is watching him, he will do anything.

Bad Friends: The Prophet (SAW) said: “A man is upon the religion of his friend.” If your friends are doing Fahsha, you will soon join them.

Social Media and Phone: Uncontrolled phone is the biggest door to Fahsha today. One click can destroy years of Iman.

Delaying Marriage: Islam encourages early marriage to protect chastity. When marriage is made too expensive, when parents demand millions for bride price, youths fall into Fahsha.

Leaving Salah: When Salah is abandoned, the heart becomes empty, and Shaytan fills it with Fahsha.

Uncontrolled Mixing: Free mixing of men and women in schools, offices, parties, and social gatherings without limits leads to Fahsha.

Consequences of Fahsha wal Munkar:

In This World: Loss of Barakah, loss of shame (Haya), broken marriages, unwanted pregnancies, abortion, diseases, disgrace, loss of respect, and darkness in the heart. A person who does Fahsha will never have peace of mind. He will always be afraid of being exposed. He will always be running from one sin to another.

In Society: When Fahsha becomes common, families break, children become wayward, divorce increases, and trust disappears. A society that promotes Fahsha will never have peace.

In the Grave and Hereafter: The Prophet (SAW) saw in a dream people being punished in a furnace because of Zina. Allah says: “And those who do not invoke with Allah another god or kill the soul which Allah has forbidden except by right, and do not commit Zina. And whoever should do that will meet a penalty. Multiplied for him is the punishment on the Day of Resurrection, and he will abide therein humiliated.” (Suratu Al-Furqan; Qur’an 25:68-69)

On the Day of Qiyamah, the eyes that looked at Haram will testify. The tongue that spoke Fahsha will testify. The hands that touched Haram will testify. Allah says: “On a Day when their tongues, their hands and their feet will bear witness against them as to what they used to do.” (Suratu An-Nur; Qur’an 24:24)

How to be Protected and Cure Fahsha wal Munkar:

Islam did not only warn us. It gave us the cure:

Guard Your Salah: Pray five times on time, with Khushu. Salah is the shield. If you guard your Salah, Allah will guard you from Fahsha.

Lower Your Gaze and Guard Your Phone: Unfollow every page that leads you to Fahsha. Delete every contact that leads you to sin. Your phone should be a tool for goodness, not a door to Hell. If a particular app is destroying you, delete it. Your Paradise is more important than your followers.

Fasting: The Prophet (SAW) advised the youth: “Whoever among you can marry, let him marry. Whoever cannot, let him fast, for fasting is a shield for him.” (Bukhari & Muslim) Fasting reduces desire and increases Taqwa [the Fear of Allah, the Most High].

Marry Early and Lawfully: Marriage is half of the Deen. It protects you from Fahsha. Parents should make marriage easy, not difficult.

Keep Good Company: Stay with people who remind you of Allah, not people who remind you of sin. If your friend is always talking about women, about porn, about clubbing, leave that friend. He is a poison to your Iman.

Make Dua: The Prophet (SAW) used to say: “O Allah, I seek refuge in You from the evil of my hearing, my sight, my tongue, my heart, and my private part.” (Abu Dawud) Ask Allah to protect your chastity. Yusuf (AS) made Dua and Allah protected him.

Repent Sincerely: The door of Tawbah is open. Allah says: “And those who, when they commit Fahisha or wrong themselves, remember Allah and seek forgiveness for their sins – and who can forgive sins except Allah? – and do not persist in what they have done while they know.” (Suratu Imran; Qur’an 3:135).

If you have fallen into Fahsha, do not despair. Cry to Allah in the middle of the night. Promise Him you will not return. Cut off the relationship, delete the pictures, delete the videos, and start a new life. Allah, the Most High, will forgive you, He is Al-Ghafoor, Al-Raheem. He says: “O My servants who have transgressed against themselves, do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins.” (Suratu Az-Zumar; Qur’an 39:53)

In lieu of the above, Allah, the Most High, has forbidden Fahsha wal Munkar because He loves us and wants to protect our honour, our family, and our society. A true Muslim is not known by his beard or his hijab alone. He is known by his Haya (Shyness for the sake of Allah, the Most High), his chastity, and his hatred for evil. He guards his eyes, he guards his tongue, he guards his heart, and he guards his phone.

Therefore, let us purify our eyes, purify our tongues, purify our hearts, and purify our homes. Let us teach our children Haya [Shyness for the sake of Allah, the most High] from childhood. Let us make marriage easy. Let us enjoin good and forbid Munkar with wisdom and love.

May Allah protect us, our children, and our generation from Al-Fahsha wal Munkar and make us among those who enjoin good and forbid evil, and make us among the chaste and the pure, Aamina Ya Rabbal Alamin.