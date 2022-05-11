The president Nigeria desires in 2023

Letters
By
president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

As Nigeria is getting set to choose its next set of leaders in the face of daunting economic and insecurity challenges, it is important that Nigerians select with caution, a patriotic, young, highly educated, godly and de-tribalised president during next year’s general election. All patriotic Nigerians of voting age are strongly advised to get their PVCs as a matter of necessity and ensure that they vote during next year’s general election. All democrats are determined to ensure that things are done right.

I urge all Nigerians to vote wisely, as this suffering and abject poverty must end. Our economy is at the lowest ebb and there is serious insecurity in the country. I want to caution Nigerians that in choosing our leaders, they should ensure that the people to be voted, especially the president, must be a highly cerebral, well educated, selfless and forthright person.

We need a patriotic, young, highly educated, healthy and internationally connected president who has the capability and ability to govern. He must be honest, transparent, credible and diligent with the quality of a world-class president; not just a moneybag with no plans for Nigeria.

Political parties must scrutinise their aspirants and present a credible, highly educated and intelligent person with a leader devoid of nepotism. Nigeria’s next president must be a servant leader that has the spiritual acumen to unite the country. Not a selfish leader that could easily be influenced by the spoils of office. Never again will Nigerians tolerate an old, sick or unhealthy, corrupt, indolent, religious fundamentalist as president.

Adesunbo Onitiri, Lagos

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


You might also like
Letters

Why women are central to societal growth

Letters

Appeal to young Nigerian writers

Letters

Need for good mental condition

Letters

Sex education and parental responsibility

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More