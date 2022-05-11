The president Nigeria desires in 2023

As Nigeria is getting set to choose its next set of leaders in the face of daunting economic and insecurity challenges, it is important that Nigerians select with caution, a patriotic, young, highly educated, godly and de-tribalised president during next year’s general election. All patriotic Nigerians of voting age are strongly advised to get their PVCs as a matter of necessity and ensure that they vote during next year’s general election. All democrats are determined to ensure that things are done right.

I urge all Nigerians to vote wisely, as this suffering and abject poverty must end. Our economy is at the lowest ebb and there is serious insecurity in the country. I want to caution Nigerians that in choosing our leaders, they should ensure that the people to be voted, especially the president, must be a highly cerebral, well educated, selfless and forthright person.

We need a patriotic, young, highly educated, healthy and internationally connected president who has the capability and ability to govern. He must be honest, transparent, credible and diligent with the quality of a world-class president; not just a moneybag with no plans for Nigeria.

Political parties must scrutinise their aspirants and present a credible, highly educated and intelligent person with a leader devoid of nepotism. Nigeria’s next president must be a servant leader that has the spiritual acumen to unite the country. Not a selfish leader that could easily be influenced by the spoils of office. Never again will Nigerians tolerate an old, sick or unhealthy, corrupt, indolent, religious fundamentalist as president.

Adesunbo Onitiri, Lagos

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE