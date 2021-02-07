The Power of Prayer is a book that will interest all and sundry for its captivating and stimulating insights. With God, all things are perfect but with prayer all things are possible. From the stand point of morals, philosophy or theology, prayer is a journey through doubt into faith. To reap the benefit and harvest the expectations of our prayers, we need to be in partnership with and submission and supplication to God, the invincible master that pivots our paths.

Generally, we do not know what to pray for and we do not know how to pray because of the weakness of the mind and the weakness of understanding of God’s workings, rather than physical understanding. Prayer without the guidance and leading of the Holy Spirit is like a ship without a captain and it is doomed to disasters.

The dominant theme of this 293 page heart – moving book entitled: “The Power of Prayer (Insights Into Prayer As The Master Key To Every Closed Door) and authored by Pastor Bolarinwa Alani Alalade is the need to increase the pursuit and fulfilment of prayer for the realisation of our spiritual, physical and economic pursuits which only God can make possible if we walk in His ways and according to His instructions.

The book, published by SAM Press and Sons in 2020 is aptly captured and described as “ a ground breaking and solution book” in a Foreword by Pastor P. A. Olawale.

The book is divided into three parts comprising twenty four chapters. The three parts are : The Branches of Prayer, The Practice of Prayer and The Principles of Prayer. Prayer is the key word which the author has been long and constantly engrossed in, as the pre – eminent desire of God for us, is that of continued pursuit of holiness of life.

Prayer, when fervently pursued, is the healing from troubled hearts. Prayer is God’s psychiatry to heal souls. If you believe and live according to the principles of this greatest gift of God, you will be whole and healthier. But if you forsake prayer as a weapon of spiritual upliftment, you will miss the promises of God. The key to effective prayer is learning how to be so related to the Holy Spirit and submit to Him. Then we can let Him guide, direct, inspire and strengthen us.

When the Holy Spirit intercedes in our prayer, it illuminates our minds by showing us what we need to pray for and how we need to pray for it. It goes unexpectedly to put the right words in our mouths. It goes further to give us a new, unknown language, one that the natural mind does not know.

1 Corinthians, 14 vs 2: “ For anyone who speaks in a tongue (an unknown language) does not speak to men but to God. Indeed, no one understands Him; He utters mysteries with his spirit”.

The author of this book is a minister in God’s vineyard. A minister is a teacher of the WORD who shapes the mind to seek and construct in order to heal souls. A minister of the WORD is an interpreter of God’s word and directives. In this book, the author has vividly analysed and explained the branches, principles and practice of prayer that God has gifted mankind to surmount every adversaries.

The author set the ball rolling in the introduction part of the book thus: “God has already given that weapon to you and it is waiting to be exploited…use your God-given weapon to overcome sin, devil, the world and the challenges to life. Rise up to pray… Rise up and pray” (page x). He went further to say: “there is no situation that can ever defy prayer. Every situation bows down to the voice of prayer.”

Jesus prayed all the time. He spent every moment of His life praying and communicating with His father (John 5:30, 11:42). He would pray to heal, to perform miracle (John 6:11), to raise the dead (John 11:41-42), to overcome temptation (Matthew 26:36-40, Mark 14: 32-38). He would not do anything except He prayed. And He counselled His disciples to watch and pray, lest they entered into temptation (Mattew 26:40-41).

In Part One of the book, titled: The Branches of Prayer, we learn that prayer is communion, that is friendship, fellowship and partnership with God. Prayer is petition, warfare, travailing, weeping, crying loud. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against power, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places (Ephesians 6:12). The importance of confession of sins, thanksgiving, praise, worship and supplication are emphasised as important antidotes for effective prayer. These are firmly established in this book.

The Part Two of the book which is further divided into ten chapters, captures the Practice of Prayer and explains how not to pray, when to pray without ceasing, where to pray(the place of prayer), what to pray for, who should pray, how to pray, as well as the medium(language) of prayer.

Why worry, when you can pray: you don’t need to doubt, if you pray according to God’s will. The author demonstrates this with very apt passages in the Bible thus: ”And all things, whatsoever you shall ask in prayer, believing, you shall receive”( Matthew 21:22), “Let us therefore come bodily unto the throne of grace that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrew 4:16), “ And this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He heareth us” (Ist John 5:5), “Ask, And it shall be given you; seek and ye shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you”(Mathew 7:7).

This Chapter is buttressed by the author with the forceful prayer of Hannah when she petitioned God for the fruit of the womb and the Lord gave it to her. The prayer of Jabez when he called on God to enlarge his coast is a further testimony. He ended this part by pontificating with the prayer of Elijah who prayed earnestly that it might rain … and so it was decreed.

In the Principles of Prayer which is Part Three of the book, the author narrates in eight chapter how you can acquire confidence, courage, wealth and a new lease of life through prayer as prayer is the principle for personal communion and communication with God, if we solemnly acknowledge our dependence on God.

You can banish and root out evil through prayer. You can bring out the best in yourself through prayer. You can create a happy family atmosphere through prayer. You can face the challenges of life with wisdom and inward peace through prayer. Through prayer, you can change your life and destiny as Jabez called on the God of Israel to destroy the evil foundation in his life from birth that truncated his destiny and God granted him that which he requested and Jabez rose from sorrow to greatness and from shame to glory. He became more honourable than his brethren (1Chronicle 4:9).

You will recall that the mother of Jabez cursed him at birth. She placed a curse of continous sorrow upon him. The curse affected his life, until he cried unto God to reverse that curse (Ezekiel 37:1-10). God answered and delivered him.

Part Three is a step by step practical way to study and apply God’s word to help you develop a consistent and effective prayer life and study time.

Pastor Alalade has written this book to encourage and assist readers in strengthening their one – on – one relationship with God.

The unique feature of this book will strengthen you spiritually, physically and emotionally and make you become a more Godly and spirit – led character. This is a book of remedies for the deprived, depressed, desolate, disillusioned and all those who want to uplift their prayer life to a spirit – filled pedestal.

When we let the Holy Spirit into our lives, yield to Him and allow Him work in us according to the scriptures, tremendous richness will permeate our lives. This, is what God wants for us all. Prayer will lift the Holy Spirit in you. It will reveal God’s word and lift you into a supernatural plane.

You cannot rely alone upon you own resources and inner strength to succeed. We need prayer for Godly strength. Without ceaseless prayer, nothing will ever be accomplished. In Chapter 12 of this book, the author let us into how to talk with God through “The Lord’s Prayer”…not by saying but by praying it. The Lord’s Prayer is a basic principle of walking with the Lord.

God gave us a particular pattern of prayer, when His disciples requested that He should teach them how to pray. God said to them:” After this manner therefore pray ye: our Father which art in heaven. Hallowed be thy name………………………….(Mathew 6:9-13).

We are always anxious of the challenges in our lives. But prayer is the answer. Philipians 4:6-7 says: “Be anxious for nothing but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God which surpasses all understandings will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus”.

This book will help us learn the Biblical principles of prayer, its processes and effects. It offers practical ways to integrate these principles into our lives. As you discover these principles and put them into practice, you will draw closer to God and submit more fully to Him as Lord.

Apostle Paul said in Ist Corinthians 4 vs 15: “I will pray with my spirit, but I will also pray with my mind.” The Holy Spirit will help us in our weakness to know what to pray for and how to pray for it. The Holy Spirit intercedes and does the praying for us in diverse perspectives according to the word of God. In Proverbs 8:26, Apostle Paul says further: “the spirit himself intercedes for us with groaning too deep for words.”

The fact that this book encompass a reference to the Biblical teachings of the Holy Spirit makes it a resource material to inspire and spur our spiritual covenant with God. The rich contents of this book are therefore endorsed for our spiritual upliftment if we passionately cultivate a relationship with God. The Author also discussed and brought to our attention, hindrances that make prayer ineffective because “The prayer of a sinner is an abomination to God. So also, the sacrifice of the wicked an abomination to the Lord; But the prayer of the upright is His delight” (Proverbs 15:8).

This book addresses many answers to questions you have always wanted to ask about prayer, making it exciting and compelling as the author has written it with deep insights gained from years in the Ministry. The message of this book is therefore, not only timeless but timely.

We can therefore explore more fully the importance of the principles and practice of prayer in order to experience God’s presence in our lives. But our lives must be in consonance with holiness before God can intercede because we cannot be in sin and expect the grace or mercies of God. We must follow God’s rules for any divine grace to manifest. What are the rules to accomplish these? They are the Ten Commandments.

In the pages of this exceptional book, Pastor Alalade teaches us how to pray. It is a practical book, teaching us the fundamentals of prayer. The author has written not only for theologians but for everyone. Let us imbibe the principles in this book and put them into practice….as it is a wonderful and inspiring resource for Christians seeking to deepen their spiritual lives.

A treasure to behold with aesthetical and captivating cover illustration, I warmly commend this book for its richness as an exciting and compelling book written in simplicity and directness…and in the language of worship.

Bankole Ola is the Editor, Lagos Voice

