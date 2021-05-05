The perception of beauty in our society needs to change — Yekinni

Diana Yekinni is a Nigerian-British actress whose acting career has seen her grace the theatre across three continents. She speaks to KOLA MUHAMMED on the experience of working in and out of Nollywood, the positives in the Nigerian industry and lessons in the acting journey, among others.

For a thespian who’s really dark-skinned, do you not get looked over for fair-skinned people?

I think very. I think it’s gotten a lot better but when I was living here, there was definitely not many people were interested in hiring someone who is dark-skinned, and they were very unapologetic about it. Now, things have changed a lot. It still happens, but it is not as rampant. So to me, I was in an industry where I was working but it wasn’t on the level or as much work with the calibre of what I wanted to do, based on the perception of beauty and the standard of beauty that we have in Nigeria and in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

My conclusion is that we lean and are geared towards fair-skinned people in entertainment and that’s what we see as beauty, not just in entertainment, but also in life. But the industry is slowly coming to the acceptance that the standard of beauty that’s been engraved in us can be broken. It was a learned behaviour; we can learn something else too.

You relocated from the United Kingdom to Nigeria. Given that Nigeria lags behind in so many aspects when compared to the social structures and systems in place in the United Kingdom, how have you been able to cope, you didn’t have culture shock?

No, I didn’t. I have been coming to Nigeria every summer since the age of one. So, these things – light, water, traffic, roads and all – do not shock me. I am an ‘Up NEPA’ baby. I didn’t have culture shock relocating to Nigeria. I am a very Nigerian-British person. Also, I grew up in a home where Nigerian values were upheld and that was our core.

A lot has been said about what Nollywood needs to do to get better. On the bright side, are there things you have found encouraging about the industry?

For an industry that’s in its infancy, we have grown in leaps and bounds. We have grown so much from when I first entered to today. If you have a great support system, you can count on one hand three persons who have your back – people that understand how the industry works, what it’s like to be an actor in Nigeria, how to support one another on this journey. I love that about the industry and I have a select few friends who are amazing, that we are there for one another. I should also add that the industry has grown so much that I see people really trying to tell better stories, pay so much attention to detail. We have come a long way in storytelling, how we tell the stories and who we choose to tell the story. Obviously, there are still instances where people only care about how many Instagram followers you have and that’s how they determine whether or not to hire you for their film. But, there are people who care about the actual talent, who care about storytelling, who care about the consumer. There is a lot of care in Nollywood. I just think that with time, money will go to the right people to tell the right stories.

You have been away from the Nollywood scene for some time, why did you leave?

When I left Nigeria, I was no longer doing Nollywood. And one thing about Nigeria is that for the most part, Nigerians only watch Nollywood and blockbuster movies. There is no room in between. So, when I left, I went to the theatre in the UK. That’s not something you could watch in Nigeria because it is live. When I lived here, I used to post on Instagram bulk of what I was doing because that’s how it is done here whereas when I am in the UK, I do the work, collect my money and sleep. I didn’t see the need to force myself down people’s throats. Over here, I have spoken with some producers and directors and they would tell you I only remember to cast those that I see, which means you must attend events, post on social media and be hyper-visible. As for me, that was not what I was interested in doing. If I had something to post, I would post about it. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t. So, during the years that I have been away, I worked invisibly the entire time and posting was not really at the top of my list because I was living the life and working.

Now that you are back, what projects are you working on?

There are a few things coming up. When they come out, you’ll see them, as we like to say in this country. I’m glad to be back. Some of my great friends, some of my best memories are in this industry. I learnt a lot during my time here. Now that I’m back, I want to do better work, work with better people and keep telling great stories.

Is there any time frame to your return and plans to change base again?

God’s plan always prevails, but the way I see it, wherever the project leads me, however it goes, that’s where I am. If there’s a project that I love and I want to be a part of, I would stay and do it. If there’s something happening in the UK, I would go and do that, same for America. That’s how I work. If there was work in Japan and it’s what I wanted to do, I would go there.

What is that level you can get to which will make you acknowledge that you are at the peak of your career?

When I think of peak, the art of being a creative is such a stream, a river that’s always flowing. So when you think that someone’s peak, what happens tomorrow could shock you. This is one of the industries where you lack control. You control nothing. To me, I don’t think there’s any height or peak. There are things that I aspire to do, the things that I say that I want to achieve in my lifetime but I won’t say they are my peak. Last year, I reached one of my goals and it just felt like it was amazing. It didn’t change anything and I already moved on to the next thing. I had wanted to work at the National Theatre, London for my entire career and I was there, eight shows a week, it was amazing.

How has your background influenced your decision to go into acting?

From the age of five, I knew I was always going to be an actor, there was no confusion and I have done nothing else my entire life. I knew what I was doing and I started out very early. I started training at 10 and I have done it all, from dancing to acting. I have been a jovial, larger-than-life, out-of-the-box child. My first ever play was at age 5 – ‘Veronica violin’. My parents are liberal Nigerians and we the children were allowed to go for whatever we choose. My brother is an actor in the UK. They have been very supportive. When I said that I wanted to attend a drama school in America, they only made a face and that was all.

If you had to pick another profession apart from acting, what would it be?

I always say a lawyer, because I like to be right and I like to argue a point. So, that’s the only job that I could thrive in. I also like the investigative energy that lawyers have.

