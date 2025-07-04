The Patriots’ Constitutional Summit: 700 delegates to brainstorm on way forward for Nigeria

• Conveners to present report to Tinubu, NASS

• Each ethnic nationality movement to have 20 representatives

• Govs to send 24 delegates each

No fewer than 700 delegates are expected to converge on the Federal Capital, Abuja from July 15 to deliberate on how to fashion a more realistic constitution for the country.

The three-day national constitutional summit initiated by elder statesmen and leaders of thought in the country under the auspices of The Patriots, in collaboration with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), is scheduled for the Transcorp Hilltop Hotel in Abuja.

The delegates will comprise former presidents, governors, lawmakers, leaders of the traditional and religious institutions, as well as trade unions and professionals.

Giving update on preparations for the event on Thursday, spokesman of the Summit Joint Secretariat, Professor Anthony Kila, said the organizers have intensified efforts on nationwide consultations due to the importance of the summit to the future of the country.

A breakdown of the number of delegates indicate that each governor of the 36 states is required to come with 24 representatives of his state, while each ethnic nationality organisation will have a maximum of 20 delegates.

The summit will examine 10 crucial constitutional topics under the broad theme: Actualising a constitutional democracy that works for all in Nigeria, to be moderated by a resolution team, comprising seasoned resource persons and high-level rapporteurs that will produce a major stakeholders’ legislative bill that will be sent to the National Assembly for constitution reform.

The coordinating committee for the summit was inaugurated on May 1 in Lagos under the joint leadership of two former governors and serving senators, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Otunba Gbenga Daniel of Ogun, who have stepped up efforts on mobilising other critical stakeholders, among them, top government functionaries, including state governors.

Professor Kila stated that the report of the summit will enrich the ongoing constitution reform process of the National Assembly, which is organising public hearings in each of the six zones to gather more public inputs.

He added that at the end of the sessions on Thursday, July 17, the summit leadership, in company of members of the coordinating committee, shall be visiting President Bola Tinubu to formally submit the report of the summit to the Presidency in company of the leadership of the National Assembly for the buy-in and support of the Federal Government.

He said that two former presidents: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan, will address the summit on their reflections and experiences on the constitutional journey of the country so far, while confirmation from General Yakubu Gowon is still being awaited on his participation.

“In the same vein, goodwill messages will be given by traditional and religious leaders from the six zones. The leaders include the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, the Obi of Onitsha, Emir of Kano, Muslim and Christian clerics,” he stated.

However, a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, is said to be currently out of the country.

Some prominent leaders listed to make special interventions at the summit are Professor Wole Soyinka, General TY Danjuma, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Mallam Tanko Yakassai, Professor Ango Abdullahi, Chief Olu Falae, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (retd), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, Chief Phillip Asiodu, Oba Olaitan Oladipo, Obong Victor Attah, Major General Alani Akinriade (retd), Bishop Matthew Kukah, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, and Hajia Maryam Inna Ciroma.

The summit will also take a special address on security concern in the country from the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, representing the Nigerian Presidency, while a high-powered panel comprising leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) will address constitutional questions and offer proposals on urgent political reforms.

The summit joint secretariat, headed by the Secretary General of The Patriots, Olawale Okunniyi, is currently contacting state governors to send their lists of 24 delegates each for the summit to build consensus on the system and structure of the constitutional democracy most suitable for Nigeria, while other interest groups, including ethnic nationality movements, are expected to send a delegation of not more than 20 representatives each to the historic national confab.

A selected team of former presidential candidates will be empanelled to propose viable electoral reforms for the country, while solidarity messages will be taken from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), the organised civil society, Persons with Special Needs, Women and Youth Representatives, among other special interest bodies in the country.

The keynote speakers are Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Professor Akin Oyebode, SAN, while lead discussants of the summit sessions are: Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Dr Usman Bugaje, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Barrister Femi Falana, SAN, Professor Jibrin Ibrahim, Honourable Abdulsamad Dasuki, Honourable Abike Dabiri, Barrister Clem Nwankwo, Senator Shehu Sani, Comrade Ene Obi, Dr Otive Igbuzor, Honourable Sodeeq Abdullahi, Dr Sam Amadi, Dr Idayat Hassan, Hajia Ramatu Usman, Samson Itodo, Barr Sola Ebiseni, Dr Jonathan Akuns, while Comrade Joe Ajaero of NLC and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo, are expected to lead solidarity messages by various delegations at the national dialogue.