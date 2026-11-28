By: Osunwo Biliaminu Jide

Every state has a before and an after. In Osun State, the gap between past administrations and the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is not merely a change of government. It is, in the telling of his administration and its supporters, a change of philosophy, from governance that managed hardship to governance that seeks to heal it. Reflecting on that gap means looking honestly at what was inherited, and what has been built in its place.

The Adeleke administration describes the Osun it inherited in 2022 in stark terms: non-payment of pensions and backlogs of half salaries, over 80 percent infrastructure deficit, very poor performance of pupils in national examinations, lack of access to healthcare, a corruption-ridden mining sector, neglect of science and technology innovation, poor sports development, lip service to agriculture, non-existence of cooperative empowerment, and abandonment of critical projects.

Against that background, the new administration presented itself as mostly different: a government that would be considerate in service, serious in its attention to human needs, and uncommon in its closeness to the people. Where the past was defined, in this account, by distance between government and citizen, the present is defined by presence.

Then, Osun was defined by an infrastructure deficit placed at above 80 percent. Abandoned and uncompleted projects were common sights across the state. Roads that disconnected communities rather than connecting them.

Now, the administration says it has constructed over 350 kilometres of roads, with another 150 kilometres under construction, and has reduced the infrastructure deficit in the state by over 40 to 50 percent. The gap is visible in township roads and dualisation in Osogbo, Ilesa, Ile-Ife, Iwo, Ikirun, Ila-Orangun and others.

Three major flyover bridges have been constructed. Reconstruction of collapsed bridges at Iwo, Ile-Ife and Gbongan and the completion of projects left uncompleted by predecessors, which the governor has said his administration prioritised. Where past administrations left projects to decay, the present administration has made completion itself a policy.

Then, there is the matter of workers and pensioners. It is now from half salary to full dignity. Of course, no gap is more emotional than the treatment of workers and pensioners. Back then, it was the regime of half salary. Workers were paid a fraction of what they earned;pensioners owed months and years of entitlements. Contributory pension arrears were left unpaid while promotions stalled.

Now,the administration says it has ended the regime of half salary, with workers and pensioners being paid as and when due. It has also reported clearing 18 months out of 30 months of half-salary arrears inherited, and is fully paying the 28-month contributory pension arrears owed to retirees. It further says it has paid close to N100 billion in inherited salary and pension arrears, and in addition has promoted thousands of civil servants, and cleared backlog liabilities.

The shift, in human terms, is from a worker who worked without reward, to a worker who is honoured. From a pensioner who begged for survival, to a pensioner who is enrolled free in health insurance and treated with dignity.

In education, Osun has moved from decline to distinction. Then, Osun ranked 33rd nationally in secondary school examinations. Schools were dilapidated. Teachers were demoralised and critical university projects were abandoned.

Now, Osun is reported to have climbed the education ladder to 7th position in both 2024 and 2025. Over 120 public schools were rehabilitated. Hundreds of classrooms rebuilt, with new classrooms, offices, halls and laboratories added. Five abandoned projects at Osun State University were completed, and the University of Ilesa has been fully established. The gap is not just in buildings, but in belief. A child in Osun, supporters argue, no longer learns under a system written off as failing, but under one striving for excellence.

Back then, there was a visible lack of access to healthcare for ordinary people. Then had a primary healthcare system weakened by neglect, including what the administration describes as inherited mismanagement of a $20 million primary healthcare grant by the previous administration. Now: Rehabilitation of over 200 primary healthcare centres across all 30 local government areas. The Imole Medical Outreach benefits nearly 80,000 residents. Free surgeries, free glasses, free malaria treatment. Free enrolment of pensioners in health insurance.

Where healthcare was once a privilege of the few who could pay, it is now presented as a right of the many who need it.

Osun has also moved from dry taps to revived schemes. Then, the Ilesa Water Project was described as “dead on arrival.” Urban water schemes abandoned. Communities dependent on unsafe sources.Now: Revival of the Ilesa Water Project, rehabilitation of urban water schemes, work on the Ora-Igbomina Scheme, and motorised boreholes drilled across all 332 wards. Water, the most basic human need, became a symbol of the gap: from neglect to restoration.

Agriculture has also moved from lip service to empowerment because then, it was lip service to agriculture. There was non-existence of cooperative empowerment. Now, revival of the cocoa revolution through seedling distribution. New tractors are serving farmers. Almost N4 billion empowered to the cooperative movement. Community development associations strengthened with grassroots health and infrastructure projects. The difference is between a government that talked about farmers, and one that equipped them.

In sports, then it was neglect of science and technology innovation. Poor state of sports development ruled. Now, there has been the re-modelling of Osogbo City Stadium. Establishment of the Osun Sports Commission and a Sports Development Fund. A state ICT policy was launched along with a tech innovation policy, and the domestication of the Nigeria Startup Act. There is also a Governor’s Advisory Council on ICT and Digital Economy. Land reform has been instituted with Certificate of Occupancy in 45 days.

Now, Osun has an administration that presents itself as having restored fiscal stability, adhered to procurement regulations, ensured equitable distribution of projects, and managed state finances through verifiable projects and programmes. Trust, supporters say, has returned because projects can be seen, touched, and counted.

One may wonder what the inclusive meaning of the gap is. The gap between past administrations and the Ademola Adeleke administration in Osun State is inclusiveness because it touches everyone. It touches the worker who now receives full pay and the pensioner who now receives care. It also touches the student who now learns in a better classroom; the patient who now receives free treatment; the farmer who now receives seedlings and tractors, and the trader who now travels on a good road. The youth who now sees a future in technology and sports and the community that now drinks clean water are also included.

It is a gap between governance that endured hardship and governance that seeks to end it… between administration as power, and administration as service. That is why, in all seriousness, this era is described by its supporters as uncommon, not because it is perfect, but because it is humane, considerate, and determined to make government work for the people it was created to serve.

•Osunwo sent this piece from Osogbo.