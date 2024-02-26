ONE of the most underrated Nigerian musicians of all time is the legendary Sound Sultan (the Naija Ninja) – Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi. It will interest you to note with emphasis that Sound Sultan for a long time prophesied about “Sapa” and “Japa”. In fact, he prophesied about the Nigeria story. Sound Sultan was born on the 27th of November, 1976 and died on 11th July, 2021 as a result of throat cancer. According to family members, friends and colleagues of Sound Sultan, he did not smoke and drink alcohol. It could be the case that he contracted throat cancer through any other risk factor like: exposure to toxic substances, unbalanced diet, or viral infections. Olanrewaju Fasasi was known to be a patriotic Nigerian, an advocate of peace, justice and love; an inspiration to so many persons (May his soul rest in peace – amen).

Sound Sultan believed so much in Nigeria and the Nigeria story. He joined the infamous #EndSARS movement even while he was down and diagnosed with throat cancer that eventually took his revolutionary life. Sound Sultan joined the #EndSARS movement which was a revolutionary movement against police brutality and killings. He marched with the protesters and he also sang some of his prophetic songs about the Nigeria story to the amazement of the protesting youths. The present Nigeria story, putting into consideration the present condition and aspirations of many Nigerians, is hinged on two realities: “sapa” and “japa”. Sapa in a general sense means poverty. Explicitly, “Sapa is a feeling of incapacity in financial matters.” It means to be very poor. Nigerians, especially young people are the ones who use this term the most. On the other hand, japa is a Yoruba word for “to run, flee, or escape.” Japa is used by many to mean leaving Nigeria for greener pastures.

Nigerians are presently emigrating from the country in droves, in hopes of a better future in a more secure, structured system. The present Nigeria story is such that because of Sapa some Nigerians want to japa. It is a truism that sapa has strong negative economic implications on the lives of many Nigerians. However Japa spells doom for the Nigerian economy – we lose both human and financial resources to other nations. Some of our brothers, sisters, families, friends and associates have japa; some of us aspire to japa sooner or later because of sapa. Are we not running away from our common problem as a nation? If we all japa who will help us eradicate Sapa?

Sound Sultan, through some of his evergreen songs, talks to us about the Nigerian Story. Some of his prophetic tracks are: Naija Jungle (2018): Sound Sultan in this track compared Nigeria to a jungle where survival of the fittest is the order of the day. In metaphoric terms, he compared the political class to wild animals like lions, cheetahs, tigers, and hyenas. The poor masses he compared to the timid animal donkey. He made it clear that in Nigeria the poor masses are the ones working to feed those in government. Love is no longer the order of the day; selfishness and parasitic attitude is predominant. Who will rescue the poor masses from the hands of lions, cheetahs, tigers and hyenas? Is the present government capable enough? Let’s be hopeful that they can. Motherland (2006): Sound Sultan in this inspiring song presents to us various reasons why Nigerians Japa, and how families, friends, associates rally round to help their loved ones to Japa. According to him, Nigerians Japa primarily for greener pastures to escape from the Naija Jungle.

Some Nigerians that eventually relocate to these foreign countries engage in all sorts of things (legal and illicit) to earn a living. Worth stating also is that some individuals and families sell properties such as land, cars, and houses – to send their loved ones abroad. In some pitiable instances he cited, some of these persons who have been helped to relocate abroad forget their families, friends, and associates. Amidst the varying reasons why Nigerians japa, Sound Sultan reminds us all that “there is no place like home”. He asserts that we are visitors in someone else’s land, and that we should always remember home. Nigerians, it is high time we became committed to national development. Fellow Nigerians let us not forget Motherland.

Ole – Bush Meat (2011): The term ole is a Yoruba word which means thief. Sound Sultan in this song in which he featured the legendary musician Innocent Idibia (2Face), narrates to us what a typical hunter goes after in the bush – bush meat. In a reverse order, he makes it clear that a day will come whereby the bush meat will go after the life of the hunter. Using these metaphoric terms, Sound Sultan refers to some Nigeria leaders as thieves – who are just after embezzling public funds. They accumulate public funds for private use. Sound Sultan in this song makes it clear that one day the poor masses will rise against the bad leaders. He beckons on all and sundry to call out bad leaders. Nigerians really need to speak up against bad government. Mathematics (2000): Sound Sultan using a mathematical term BODMAS (an acronym that tells one the order in which one can solve mathematical problems), presents to us plausible ways we can solve the Nigeria problem, the Nigeria story. What Nigeria needs now is (B) brotherliness from everyone – leaders and masses. We need to be (O) objective irrespective of tribe, religion and language. We must practice true (D) democracy, and not plutocracy. (M) modification from every sector should be done for greater national development; for instance, just as how the fuel subsidy has been removed, we should also modify cost of governance. Our leaders should be (A) accountable at all times; whoever is culpable should be held responsible and face the wrath of the law. Lastly, everyone should work in (S) solidarity – we should be united to overcome our common adversary and build a nation where everyone would have a sense of purpose.

The Nigeria of our dream will not be imported from any foreign nation, nor will it happen in just a day. Our dream Nigeria, a well structured nation will happen with our collective efforts.

Making the jungle Nigeria into a safe paradise is not all about placing blames on the political class; we must own our country, and not engage in superfluous arguments due to political affiliation, tribal sentiments and over religious attitudes. Nigeria is blessed, Nigeria can be great. It is high time we moved from the corridor of mere ideologies to be more realistic about governance. It is high time we became more responsible, committed and patriotic as citizens of the great nation Nigeria. God bless MOTHERLAND. Amen.