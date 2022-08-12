The next Oba in Oyo kingdom must be deeply rooted in Yoruba culture and traditions to promote, preserve the racing heritage ― Aare-onakakanfo of Yoruba land

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams on Friday said, the next traditional ruler to be crowned in the Oyo kingdom should be deeply rooted in Yoruba culture and traditions.

The Yoruba warlord who made the remark in Osogbo at the 2022 edition of Osun Osogbo festival, held at L’aaro Primary School, Asubiaro Area, Isale Osun, argued that traditional rulers are a harbinger of Yoruba culture and whosoever to be enthroned must be versed in traditional norms and precepts.

On the country’s insecurities, he charged

the Federal Government to change the regulatory mechanism in order to stop the never-ending security scourge in the country adding that, It should also resolve the security and economic challenges with pragmatic reform to save the economy and tackle forex scarcity.

He frowned at the high spate of insecurity and dwindling economy that is setting Nigeria up for a dangerous tailspin pointing out that, the spiralling inflation, rising energy costs, scarcity of foreign exchange and dwindling value of the naira are bleeding the Nigerian economy.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated also that the frightening spate of insecurity, dire economic situation, stuttering education system, rising debt profile, depleting foreign reserves and rising fuel subsidy expenses are hanging on Nigeria’s neck.

“It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari is too aloof to have a full grasp of the enormity and complexity of the security and socio-economic challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

“It is genuinely difficult to fix the Nigerian economy with the present approach.

“There is no guarantee that this economic slide can last beyond next year unless the Federal Government embarked on holistic economic reforms.

Speaking about the Osun Osogbo festival, Iba Gani Adams said the annual fiesta ranks among the most celebrated festivals in the southwest.

He urged traditional rulers in the region to promote the various festivals in their respective communities.

Meanwhile, Ataoja of Osogbo land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, in his remarks applauded the efforts of Aare Gani Adams, insisting that the Yoruba generalissimo has been a blessing to the South West.

Oba Olanipekun added that the festival is the major festival that has attracted tourists to the town.

“I express my appreciation to the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land for the yearly support. I am happy whenever I see all members of the OPC coming down to Osogbo to celebrate the Osun festival with us”

Prominent dignitaries present at the event include the Onigbaye of Igbayeland, Oba Joseph Moronfoye, the Onigore of Igore land,Oba Adeogun, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, chief Gani Kayode Balogun, Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof.Raheem Kolawole, Coordinator of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) African Union, Otunba Olusegun Ogunpitan, Coordinator of OPC in Osun state, Prince Adedeji Aladesawe and all members of the OPC National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) among others.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE