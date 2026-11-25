A review of Professor Ayo Elebute’s book, The Narrow Path, by Adewale Oshodi.

THE intersection of investigative journalism, human trafficking and the dangerous pursuit of migration dreams provides the backdrop for Ayo Elebute’s The Narrow Path, a suspense-driven narrative that explores the vulnerability of young African women to organised trafficking networks.

Published by Learning Solutions, the story dwells on Eki, a young woman whose ambition extends beyond the limitations of her rural upbringing. Determined to pursue an education and build a career in journalism, she leaves her village for the city, armed with the conviction that stories capable of changing society must be told, regardless of the risks involved.

Her choice of mass communication as a field of study becomes more than an academic pursuit. It provides the foundation for a professional journey that eventually takes her into the murky world of human trafficking.

Eki’s investigative interest leads her to a network that exploits young women with promises of employment, international travel and better economic opportunities in Europe.

What initially appears to be a pathway to a more prosperous life becomes, for many of the victims, an experience of manipulation, debt, exploitation and abuse.

Rather than remaining an observer, Eki takes the extraordinary risk of going undercover to investigate the operation. Her journey takes her through different locations, from crowded transport terminals to unfamiliar environments in Europe, bringing her into close contact with the realities of the criminal enterprise she seeks to expose.

This narrative direction gives The Narrow Path its central tension. Eki is not simply investigating a criminal network from a position of safety; she is placing herself within the environment she hopes to uncover. Consequently, the investigation becomes a test of professional conviction, personal courage and the instinct for survival.

Migration dreams and the vulnerability of young women

One of the significant issues raised by the book’s premise is the exploitation of migration aspirations. Across parts of West Africa, the desire to escape economic hardship and pursue opportunities abroad has created vulnerabilities that trafficking networks exploit.

By focusing on women who are persuaded by promises of better lives in Europe, Elebute draws attention to the human consequences of irregular migration and the deceptive recruitment practices that frequently precede exploitation.

The subject also gives the narrative a broader social dimension. Human trafficking is not merely a criminal enterprise involving the movement of people across borders; it is an assault on human dignity, personal freedom and the right of individuals to determine their own futures.

Eki’s investigation therefore carries implications beyond her professional ambition. Her mission is connected to the experiences of vulnerable women whose hopes have been manipulated by individuals and networks seeking to profit from their desperation.

Based on the book’s introductory material and cover description, Elebute appears to be pursuing a narrative that combines social commentary with the conventions of the thriller genre. The extent to which the full manuscript develops its characters, sustains its suspense and balances its investigative and emotional dimensions will ultimately determine the book’s literary achievement.

Nevertheless, the book introduces a subject of considerable contemporary relevance. By placing a young female journalist at the centre of a dangerous investigation into human trafficking, Elebute explores the devastating consequences of exploited migration dreams while drawing attention to the risks associated with speaking out against organised criminal networks.