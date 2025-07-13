The name that changed my life – IK Osakioduwa

For Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa, the journey to self-discovery wasn’t just about career moves or personal growth, it began with a name.

Sitting across from Nancy Isime on her talk show, IK shared the quiet but powerful turning point that led him to let go of his former surname and embrace a new identity that, in his words, “opened the door to wealth.”

According to him, the story started at a military hospital in Ikeja, where he, then bearing the surname Obiara, accompanied his father, a Nigerian Army officer for a routine visit.

During a name registration process, something in him stirred. That mundane moment turned into a personal awakening. “I just thought to myself, ‘I’m almost a full-on adult and I’m still going around being referred to only as someone’s son?’” IK recalled.

Around the same time, IK found himself deep in the biblical story of Jacob’s name change—how a man with a destiny had to first undergo a transformation in identity. It struck a chord. Driven by spiritual curiosity, IK began to research the meaning of Obiara and was taken aback by what he found. “I discovered my surname was embedded in some deity somewhere. I was like, what does that mean? No, I’m a Christian. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Speaking further, he noted that It took four years of silent lobbying, heartfelt prayers, and quiet conversations in corners of his home. His mother supported him silently. His father resisted at first, but eventually, the weight of conviction tipped the scales.

When the time came to choose a new name, IK didn’t just pick something trendy. He selected something deeply meaningful: Osakioduwa. “I know ‘Osa’ is God. ‘Ioduwa’ means God opens the door to wealth,” he explained with a smile. “That name literally changed my life. My door to wealth opened.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: VP Shettima warns ‘detractors’: Stop fabricating conflict between me and Tinubu

The media star credits the shift not just to the name itself, but to the renewed sense of purpose it gave him. It was more than just a change on paper; it was a realignment with faith, destiny, and self-worth.

Beyond his career, IK’s values extend into his home. In a past interview that caught public attention, the TV host explained why splitting bills with his wife is simply not an option in his household. “My wife doesn’t even know how much school fees cost,” he said. “If she does, she’s never paid them. I don’t believe in my wife handling such bills in my home.”