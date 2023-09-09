New to the music industry, record producer, music director, and professional drummer, Olowojare Uche Daniel, aka Whizzbeat in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA speaks about his journey into the industry Excerpts:

What drew you to the music industry?

I was born into a musical family, my elder brother is a professional drummer as well. I got into music at an early age by watching him do music and just loving the craft. At that time though, it was the drums that I started with.

What about your musical beginnings? Did you have school music programmes?

Not at all, I graduated as a Finance student from UNILAG. Music is natural to me.

What is it about music that makes you feel passionate?

I really can’t be specific about what makes me passionate about music; I’m just in love with music as a whole. For me, it’s a true love story.





How did you come about your stage name?

My stage-name, “Whizzbeat” was actually given to me by my elder brother a long time ago and I’m thankful for that because I love the name.

What are your three favourite aspects of being a music director and why?

My favourite aspect of being a music director are arrangements, band coordination and also the teaching arrangements and that is because I just love the process of making music and playing.

As a music director, how do you ensure a production stays within the allocated budget?

With that, I don’t stress, I just try to work with the resources available.

How do you approach the sensitive task of discussing changes and rearrangements with artistes?

The truth is, for now, I’ve not really had issues with changing or rearrangements with any artiste. Most of the time, they are usually fine with what I send back to them and I thank God for that.

What is the one thing every song must have for it to be solid?

Firstly, intimacy births music. The more comfortable I am with the artiste, the better the output, so if we’re comfortable, we’re definitely producing a banger! Also, I think there is one thing every song must have to be solid and that is soul; you must connect with your listener.

What inspires you?

More music inspires me really.

Can you share a project that you’re particularly proud of and why?

For my own project, I don’t really have my work out yet because most of them include collaborations with other artistes and they have not been released by the artistes yet. I do have some out right now and the one that I’m the most proud of would be a song by the Kazez that was produced by me. It’s titled, “Indian Feem”. Personally, I think the Kazez are one of the hardest songwriters in the country right now, they are an exceptionally talented pair of twins.

Asides that, I got a couple of videos on youTube that I’m proud of. I also have an external project that I’m proud of and that is SMJ’s outsider mixtape and that’s because they sound really good and they are very different from the normal music you listen to on a daily basis.

Who is the best musician you’ve worked with in the industry today?

The best musician I have worked with in the industry, so far, is Davido.

What’s an average day like for you?

I’m a certified loner, so an average day for me would involve me just making beats or playing FIFA.

Since you started your career in the industry has there ever been any challenge?

I think the only challenge right now right now is that I’m an independent artiste and as an independent artiste you don’t get the same support and recognition as other guys that have got sponsors.

How do you feel about working with artistes to create a specific sound or vision for their music?

Working with artistes I try to interpret whatever project I’m given in correlation to the artiste’s sound but I try my best to make any artiste I work with sound better and different from what they normally are used to.

How do you collaborate with artistes to help them achieve their creative goals?

Most times, I just get to send them beats and they get to record on the one that appeals to them the most, then send back with their vocals and I finish up and sometimes I start by asking the artiste what they want to achieve with their music. I try to understand their vision for the project so I can offer suggestions or ideas that will help them meet those goals. For example, if an artiste wants to write a song about overcoming adversity, I might suggest using a piano as the primary instrument to convey sadness. From there, we can discuss which instruments would be best to use in the song.

How well do you know the music industry and its trends?

Really, I do not know the Industry so well, still quite new to the industry, but I always look for new ways to improve my craft as a music producer. I spend at least an hour every day reading articles and blogs about the music industry. This has helped me learn more about the different genres of music that are trending right now. It’s also given me some great ideas for future projects.

What makes you stand out from other music producers?

Well, I think how divergent I sound. I don’t sound like anyone else but myself and that on its own is unique

What do you think is the most important aspect of music production?

I believe the most important aspect of music production is communication. As a producer, I am working with different people who all have their own ideas for the song. If we are not communicating well, then there could be misunderstanding and miscommunication. This can lead to delays in the project and even disagreements among team members.

Where do you hope to be in the next few years in the music industry?

The next few years, I want to host my own shows/concerts and sell them out nationally and internationally, the O2 Arena, so, help me God.

Do you collaborate with others? What is that process?

Yes, I do love to collaborate with others – no man is an island. My typical process for collaboration is just sending out data to my friends; get them to add one or two things and they send it back with no stress.

What is your favourite part about this line of work and your least favourite? Why?

My favourite part has to be listening to my music when it’s out and seeing listeners get excited. My least favourite part is how long it takes artistes to drop these songs.

How long have you been a professional drummer?

I started playing drums as a kid but professionally, it should be around 10 years now if I’m not mistaken.

Aside from drums, what other musical instruments can you play?

I play a little piano – just a little though.

Which instrument is your favourite to play and why?

My favourite instrument to play is definitely drums, that are my baby. It’s obvious because I’ve been playing for a while now coupled with the fact that I just feel at peace while playing drums.

Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of music?

My hobbies outside music include playing video games, editing, eating and sleeping.

What do you think is the most important aspect of a musical performance?

I think the most important aspect of a music performance is how well you communicate with your audience.

Are there musicians who inspire you? What qualities do you admire in them?

Yes, sure, a couple of guys inspire me. Cory Henry, Jacob Collier, Eric Moore, Aaron Spears, Bart Orr and Smj are just among the few that inspire me. They inspire me because of how distinct, precise and excellent they sound.

If you could change anything about the music industry, what would it be?

If I could change anything, I think it would be the constant sound repetition in the industry.

Words to your fans?

My fans, I love you more than you love me and I’ll make you guys proud real soon, I promise.

