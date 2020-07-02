The Most Good Looking Nigerian Female Celebrities

Nigeria has a vibrant entertainment industry. In fact, the Nigerian Film Industry also is known as Nollywood is reported to be the third-largest film production industry in the world contributing over 2% to the country’s GDP. Entertainment in Nigeria is a big business generating almost $600 million annually.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is as wealthy and busy as sports betting in Las Vegas although now most of that business has shifted online as you can see from these sports betting sites. Nollywood entertainment has also made that shift to digital and you see a lot more stars on your mobile phones and computer screens these days. With the proliferation of apps like TikTok and Instagram, there has been a lot more increase in star following, especially females. Fans can now follow their favourite celebrities and see how they live their wonderful lives. Here are a few Nigerian female celebrities who have a huge following.

Tacha

Tacha is based in Port Harcourt and is a superstar on Instagram. She is known for her bold opinions on sex and sexuality and her fans love her for her brazen honesty. She made her fame through reality TV show Big Brother Naija and is considered to be one of the sexiest Nigerian women alive.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke is another celebrity who made her fame through Big Brother Naija house. Believe it or not, it was her derriere that got everyone’s attention and everyone still wonders if her butt is fake or real. One of her high points on screen is the time she stepped in wearing a black see-through dress.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is a super famous Nigerian media personality who has her fingers in almost every pie. She has acted in movies, she has a pretty cool vlog and she’s also a successful businesswoman. If you want to really get hot under the collar, check out her Instagram page.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe might be on the other side of 40 but that has not stopped her from being one of the hottest Nigerian women of all time. She is an actress and a businesswoman and made her fame through Yoruba movies as you can read here.. She even has an institute called Mercy Aigbe Gentry School of Drama.

Nancy Isme

Nancy Isme is an actress and a model. She is the 2009 winner of the Miss Valentine International beauty pageant. She’s most famous for being part of a TV show called Echoes. Her signature style of tinted hairstyle has won her many fans from across the world.

ToyinLawani

ToyinLawani is probably every man’s dream come true. She is not really a movie star or a media personality but she’s always delivered super-hot photographs and content that have had every Nigerian man drooling. She’s known to push the envelope when it comes to decency and that’s why she’s so popular.

There are many other stars you should check out like Tiwa Savage and Regina Daniels. Most of these stars have their own Instagram pages so it’s where you should check out their interesting and glamorous lives.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos, Abuja Airports To Resume Operations From July 8, Says Minister

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, are to resume domestic operations from Wednesday, July 8… Read Full story

Economic Sustainability Plan Will Protect Weak, Vulnerable Nigerians ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that the recently developed Economic Sustainability Plan, aimed at stimulating the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will extend protection to very poor Nigerians and other vulnerable groups through pro-poor spending… Read Full story

COVID-19: Sultan, CAN President Declare Three Days Fasting, Prayers

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle, in conjunction with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar Mohammadu IV, have called for 3-day fasting and prayer (tagged NINEVEH) from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, 2020, throughout the country, to seek the face of… Read Full story

FEC Okays N20.36bn Infrastructure Contracts

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) in a virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved various infrastructure contracts worth about N20.36 billion… Read Full story

Reps To Quiz Customs Boss Over Alleged Export Of Human Organ Harvesting

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to summon the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the proliferation of human organ harvesting of Nigerians across the borders… Read Full story

FG Not Shielding Soldiers Involved In Wadume’s Case ― AGF

The Federal Government is not shielding from prosecution, the soldiers fingered by alleged Taraba kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, popularly known as Wadume, but only giving time to allow the established processes to… Read Full story