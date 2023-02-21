Fayemiro Olabode, largely regarded as ‘Bode Buzz, is the Founder and CEO of Buzz Media Africa, a decade-old Media company in the business of News Media, Media Production, and Marketing Communications.

1. Would you say you’re living the dream you had as a young boy?

Not yet, but I see myself treading that part already though, the pieces gradually coming together. I see the big picture forming already, and I am grateful for that.

2. Tell us a bit about your family background

I am from a Christian family of six – my Mum, Dad and three siblings – two brothers and a sister. My Dad hails from Ondo, Mum from Ibadan. I’d say we are a comfortable family, thankfully. Until his retirement, my Dad was a Bank Regional Manager; Mum also rose through the public school ranks, retiring as a Headmistress (HM 1).

3. What and who are your single greatest motivation?

My dreams are my greatest motivation. Having people around me who do great things also gives me a push. I often tell myself, if my Big Uncle did so well in business to the level where he is America’s 4th richest black man, and also Texas’ richest black man, I can also do it. Kase Lawal is his name; you should Google it.

4. How do you cope with the business climate in Nigeria, despite the challenges?

Honestly, every Nigerian entrepreneur has my respect. In an environment that hardly enables business like this, yet, people keep giving their best to stay productive, that is worthy of admiration.

Like everyone, it has been challenging for me too, but I try my best to keep my head above the waters. The passion and fulfillment I derive from doing this keep me going, even on the rainy days.

5. Want to share one of your greatest and lowest moments with us?

One that readily comes to mind was when Buzz signed a partnership deal with a Bank three years ago, to handle the nationwide marketing/activation of their newly launched digital platform. A low moment I must say was 2020 when COVID happened to us all. It halted some big projects we had invested in prior to the lockdown, so we incurred a big loss.





6. How do you handle competition?

I consider myself as my greatest competition; I always want to beat my own records. As we say, the sky is wide enough for all birds to fly, so I believe I don’t have to dim the light of others for mine to shine.

7. Almost every young person is relocating out of Nigeria because they believe their dreams would thrive better in the UK, Canada and the likes. What’s your take on that?

Honestly, I cannot fault anyone for choosing to japa; we all have our different paths and aspirations. If relocating would help you achieve your own dreams faster, come on! Our country also has not made things any better either. Nevertheless, I would want to seize the opportunity to urge everyone out there in the diaspora, to always remember that Naija is still home. They should not forget home, and always endeavor to contribute their quota, in every way, to make Nigeria great again.

8. Have you ever gotten to any points when you almost gave up on your goals?

Again, 2020 was that year where I was close to giving up. Imagine investing on major projects, that were supposed to span across Africa, another one across Nigerian universities, another one across Nigerian cities – three different unique tours, then the COVID lockdown happened. Sadly, all the investments went down the drain. Thankfully, I bounced back, and the following year, I ventured into Real Estate, launching my own company.

9. Are you a self made success or there are people you can say helped pave way for you?

I think “self made” is nothing but a myth. Every successful person has definitely leveraged on certain people, structure, opportunities or whatever, to rise. For me, I have had the privilege of my family; my parents gave us the very best of education they could afford, which really helped to mold me. Seeing my parents excel in their respective careers also influenced my desire for excellence from childhood. I have also been privileged to have some big brothers show me love and support when I kicked off Buzz. I can’t forget Mr Kunle Adefarasin, Pharm. Yinka Fajuyigbe, Mr Femi Faloye, Engr. Femi Onabanjo, Pharm. Dare Oduguwa, just to mention a few. Starting Buzz on campus as far back as 2010, I had friends whom we used to work together/supported: Sile Obasa, Tunji Aminu, Tobi Eyinade, Lanre Muritala, Esther Akinsanya, Ope Aikomo, Emilola Ogundare, Tugbobo Damilola, Ipadeola Olawale, Demola Oduguwa, Julius Olanrewaju just to mention a few. Thankful for great friends too, always giving encouragement; Fagoyinbo Ope, Jeremiah Oviomo, Dipo Adebayo, Kuteyi Akinola, Tobi Olubowale, Lekan Adebayo, just to mention a few. My Dad’s friend who happened to be my godfather too; Prof. Akinyemi Onigbinde, a media mogul himself. I remember running to him to seek counsels many times. To be honest, I have been blessed with beautiful people around me.

10. They say behind every successful man, there is a woman. Is it true in your case?

If you mean if I am currently in a romantic relationship? No I have not, for a while now. I long for one though, true and genuine.

11. Do you have any regrets, like things you look back on and wish you had done or not done?

Frankly speaking, I have no regrets. I’m on the path I’d always desired, and I know it only gets better from here.

12. Where do you see yourself in another 10 years?

A successful family man, with his beautiful wife and adorable kids, all living happily. I also see myself effectively running a global group of corporations, and also doing my bit to contribute to the wellness of humanity.