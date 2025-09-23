The making of Olubadan Ladoja

By Abiodun Raufu

Ibadan, the sprawling city of brown rooftops, red earth, and rolling hills, and the land of my ancestors, has always carried with it the echoes of greatness. Once the nerve center of the old Oyo Empire’s warriors, it is today a city of paradoxes — modern yet traditional, chaotic yet ordered, humble yet proud. To be of Ibadan indigene is to inherit a history of resilience, to breathe in the air of ambition, and to be reminded of its place in history as protector of Yorubaland from Fulani expansion before the arrival of the British colonialists. It was into this city, filled with markets that never slept and drums that never tired, that Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was born.

In his earliest years, there were no royal beads around his neck, no courtiers to attend to his steps. Instead, his world was marked by the simple yet profound rhythms of Ibadan life: the distant call of the muezzin at dawn, the chants of schoolchildren marching barefoot on dusty paths, the chatter of traders haggling in Dugbe market, and the thunder of bata drums during festive seasons. Like many children of his time, Rashidi learned early the values of hard work, humility, and perseverance. Nothing in those formative days suggested that this quiet, thoughtful boy would one day ascend to the most revered throne in Ibadanland — the Olubadan, the king of kings among Ibadan people.

What set him apart, however, was his mind. From an early age, he displayed a hunger for knowledge that seemed larger than his environment. Education was his way out of obscurity, his passport to relevance. He pursued it with the diligence of one who knew that destiny, though mysterious, often smiles on those who prepare themselves. Through sheer determination, he rose academically, obtaining a degree in chemical engineering at the University of Liège, Belgium and later becoming a man of influence in Nigeria’s business world, earning respect in Lagos boardrooms and recognition in Abuja’s corridors of power.

Yet, Ibadan is a city where tradition and modernity intersect in unusual ways. Even as Ladoja excelled in the modern world, he found himself inevitably drawn into the enduring traditions of his people. Unlike other Yoruba towns where kingship is tied to bloodlines, Ibadan’s monarchy is unique. It is a meritocracy of patience. The Olubadan system is built on two lines of succession: the Otun (civil) line and the Balogun (military) line. One must begin at the lowest rung — Jagun — and rise steadily through the hierarchy, often over decades, until destiny and longevity bring the crown. This democratic system meant that any son of Ibadan, no matter his birth, could aspire to the throne — provided he had the endurance and character for the journey.

For Ladoja, this system became both his greatest trial and ultimate triumph.

Before his name would echo through the palaces of Ibadan, politics tested him deeply. He had contested to become a senator in 1993 during the short-lived Third Republic under the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha. In 2003, he was elected Governor of Oyo State, a position that thrust him into the turbulence of Nigerian politics, where loyalty is fickle, alliances are fragile, and power is fleeting. His tenure was filled with bold reforms and a determination to restore dignity to public service. But no reformer escapes resistance. In 2006, in a move as dramatic as it was controversial, the Oyo State House of Assembly impeached him. To the outside world, it looked like the end of his career, a fall too steep to recover from. He endured months of humiliation, isolation, and betrayal. Political enemies mocked him, friends abandoned him, and many believed his light had dimmed forever.

But Rashidi Ladoja, an Ibadan man through and through — was like the city itself, which had survived wars, betrayals, and ashes to rise again. He fought back, not with swords, but with the weapon of law. Through Nigeria’s courts, he challenged his impeachment. Against all odds, the Court of Appeal reinstated him in late 2006, restoring him as governor. It was not merely a political victory, but a personal vindication. His resilience became legend, his refusal to bow under pressure, an echo of Ibadan’s own stubborn spirit.

Yet politics was only part of his destiny. Beyond the glare of statecraft, Ladoja never abandoned his patient climb up the Ibadan chieftaincy ladder. Starting as Jagun, he embraced each promotion with humility and commitment, understanding that the Olubadan system is a long relay race, not a sprint. From lesser ranks to senior titles, he served faithfully, attending functions, honoring traditions, and demonstrating leadership. Unlike some who sought shortcuts or resisted the slow process, he accepted the long wait. In Ibadan, the wait is the true test of character.

Finally, after decades of service, trials, and triumphs, destiny smiled on him. That is why on Friday, September 26, 2025, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja would be crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. His ascension is not merely another coronation; it is the crowning of a life-long journey. Afterall, he had stated many times that his lifetime ambition was to be an Olubadan. The boy who once roamed the dusty streets of Ibadan, anonymous among thousands, is now Kabiyesi, custodian of tradition, symbol of unity, and living proof of Ibadan’s unique and enduring democratic kingship.

The coronation is a day of thunderous celebration. From Oja’ba to Mapo Hall, from Bere to Bodija, the drums of Ibadan will speak. Markets will pause, traders will dance, and schoolchildren will wave flags. Chiefs will adorn in resplendent agbada, lining the palace courtyard. Yoruba drummers will beat rhythms that carried across the hills, announcing to the world that Ibadan has a new king. And in the midst of it all will sit Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, beads heavy on his neck, crown shimmering in the sun, embodying both the ancient and the modern.

His rise has been more than a personal triumph. It’s a reaffirmation of Ibadan’s values: perseverance over privilege, resilience over defeat, merit over inheritance. His story reminds every son and daughter of Ibadan that greatness is not only inherited — it can be earned. That power is not merely given — it is taken through patience, endurance, and an unwavering belief in destiny.

For Ibadan, the Olubadan is more than a monarch. He is history’s custodian, culture’s protector, and unity’s symbol. For Rashidi Ladoja, the journey to that seat has been long, marked by trials and triumphs, betrayals and vindications, falls and risings. But at last, he has become what destiny had long whispered he would be: the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

And so, the story of Rashidi Ladoja will live on, told in homes and marketplaces, sung by griots and drummers, remembered by future generations as the tale of the boy who rose from obscurity to the throne. And that destiny can be delayed but can never be denied.

Professor Raufu, former Editor of Nigerian Tribune and ex-Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is an Associate Professor at Southern University and A&M College in the United States of America and an Ibadan indigene from the Opoowu family compound at Ita Aregbe Omo in Isale Ijebu.

•Raufu is former Editor Nigeria Tribune

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE