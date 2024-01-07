FEBRUARY 24, 2021, now-late Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu predicted two future events. Both took place on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, about two years and 10 months after. Habakkuk 2:2-3 reads, “And the Lord answered me, and said, Write the vision (future events) and make it plan upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak and not lie; though it tarries, wait for it, because it will surely come, it will not tarry”.

In the viral video of his second term inauguration on February 24, 2021, where Akeredolu practically poured the succession oil on his then-new deputy, later-political foe and now-successor, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, heavens appeared to be attentive as then-governor in a performance of glib and flub, obviously borne out of situational excitement and taunting allies-turned-enemies like his first-term estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, predicted his own sunset and Orimisan’s sunrise.

For someone on a journey of another four years in office, it was strange saying it was time for him to decrease and the person, expected to be his subordinate for four years, to increase. Akeredolu possibly caught that line in John 3:30 where John the Baptist said of Jesus “He (Jesus) must increase but I must decrease”. But the boisterous politician and lawyer however got the context wrong. Jesus had always represented something bigger than John who was more like “deputising” for Jesus, by calling himself a forerunner for the Messiah. Except Akeredolu meant that his then-deputy would go to be bigger than him, as governor, maybe ending up as Nigeria’s president someday, his John the Baptist performance was a farce.

Well, he said it and heavens heard it and documented for an appointed time. Ayedatiwa who was beaming where he sat and curtseying like a courtier as his then-boss launched into a needless onomatology of his “strange” name combination, also possibly documented the public succession endorsement of his boss, who openly called him “loyal”. He likely became disturbingly ambitious in the course of running with the prophetic from his boss, because he mistimed “the appointed time”. Outside Ondo, he is a villain for many, even now as governor. His misspeak on his Inauguration Day, has deepened the tika tegbin (disdainful) look he attracts from the pro-Akeredolu crowd which continues to widen as the Yoruba race, now deficient in genuine heroes, ships his memory into the mythical.

No doubt, Akeredolu earned the Omo Yoruba Atata (an exemplar Yoruba) epaulette. When supposed real men were cringing and prostrating before cows to eat beef, he chose to be a Daniel, who “purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portions of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank; therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself” (Daniel 1:8). Unknown to many, when he was in the trenches for the race, fighting to make its space, including the forests safe, his re-election almost suffered judicial jeopardy, because he was branded an ultra-ethnicist and anti-Villa. But somehow, he survived by the skin of his teeth, with a narrow majority decision of the Supreme Court, that was reportedly reached in the hours preceding the dawn of its delivery. He was a goner, before mercy found him. Those who sacrificed personal comforts for communities are the true heroes of their people. He could look for himself and look away. Yoruba will call it eni amori iba ku (who cares if the world is ending as long as my end is cool). But he knew how to live in the hearts of his own.

Akeredolu, was however, human and his soft underbelly was constantly exposed by his politics, marriage, dalliances, associations and even style of governance.

But there is one weakness that should be conquered by men, it is the use of the tongue. Proverbs 18:21 says “Death and life are in the power of the tongue; and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof”.

James 3:5-6 says, “Even so the tongue is a little member and boasteth great things. Behold, how a great matter a little fire kindleth. And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity; so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body and setteth on fire the course of nature and it is set on fire of hell”.

President Bola Tinubu is still likely rueing the “where are the cows” retort in Akure on Sunday July 14, 2019, sending shockwaves across Yorubaland, then under a firm, unrelenting siege of herdsmen from the North and neighbouring countries, bordering the axis. He will go to his grave with it.

Yoruba will say eyin lohun (words are eggs, delicate, easily breakable and difficult to make disappear when broken).

In death, Akeredolu was celebrated as a talk-and-do (someone who backs his words with actions). His friends testified he had the habit of speaking his convictions, without let. But it can be dangerous making a lifestyle of saying the first thing that comes to mind. Even men of God who are filled with the Holy Spirit, will pause for God to speak first into their hearts, before they bring forth their convictions. There are some who haven’t grown spiritually, who still speak because they must be heard. But whether called or not, regardless of age too, wisdom demands not saying too much at a time.

Proverbs 17:27-28 makes a profound statement; “He that hath knowledge spareth his words and a man of understanding is of an excellent spirit. Even a fool when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding”.

In expanding the moderation homily, Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 speaks of timing and seasons, which helps reasoning. How did two men, from two different backgrounds, only yoked by politics, begin as loyal deputies to the departed and in about two years, become absolutely disloyal? Maybe, tact was missing at the helm. Well, Aketi was done with his dance on the world stage, and had taken a rest. What is left is the Ifs and Whys. Every man in life is either a blessing or a lesson.

Ayedatiwa started the tongue test miserably, but he can rally. He needs divine wisdom to succeed, and not the hypocrisy of politics or the allure of power. James 1:5 says “If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God who gives generously to all without finding fault and it will be given to him”.

But a man can only seek what he knows he doesn’t have. Proverbs 21:2 says “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the Lord pondereth the hearts”.

Even in their utter foolishness, Nigeria’s Excellencies are dared not told they are shame, strutting on two legs, by aides, hangers-on and fawners who grovel before them, for a lick. Yet, Government Houses are filled with imprudence in three-piece agbada and babaringa. For the sake of Ondo State, Ayedatiwa should succeed, regardless of his well-advertised foibles. Already he is being cast as the archetypal power-grabber. Yoruba hardly welcome supposed ojulari (frenemy) or odale (betrayer), meaning that the Ondo governor is currently not regarded as an omoluabi of the race. But he can change the tide, starting with genuinely honoring the memory of his late boss. At least, he was a prophet to him, even if not a great leader.