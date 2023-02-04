With Omolara Garuba, LLB., BL. | 07056676746 | talktolaragaruba@gmail.com

After this, a lot of you will have to reassess your financial stability. Check your financial well-being.

I am a proud 65-year-old woman, sixty-five is that age when you can speak to anyone, you can say anything and get away with it, after all not many people are older than me here…abi… Vicar se.. bi.. I am free to speak my mind. Mrs. Oxbridge asked the Vicar.

Yes, you are free grandma. He answered smiling and whispering a few words to his wife beside him.

Money is a subject that many of us shy away from, in fact when we were kids not many parents talk to their kids about it.

When I was growing up, we were taught not to discuss money. My parents told us that money is the root of all evil and discussing or talking about it makes one evil”. They were always quick to quote that part of the bible that says “The love of money is the root of all evil”.

When I grew older, i realized that money is a good thing, and this made me resentful towards my parents because of the mentality I grew up with” exclaimed Mrs. Oxbridge.

My question to you all right now is; What Is Your Mindset about Money?

What thoughts and phrases pop into your head when you think about money?

I will say money is neither bad nor good; it’s simply a tool. Money serves a simple purpose: it facilitates the exchange of value. In other words, money, like a hammer, is not inherently good or bad. It’s simply a tool.

The power is in your hand to decide whether you will use the right tool for the right job or otherwise.





So when people boast that they have money, all they are saying is they have a tool that facilitates the exchange of value.

Many years ago, Trade by Barter was known as the direct exchange of goods or services—without an intervening medium of exchange or money—either according to established rates of exchange or by bargaining. It is considered the oldest form of commerce. For example, if someone has garri and is in need of beans, he must locate someone who has beans and is in need of garri. A rice farmer, for instance, who only produces rice, has only rice to exchange for, say table and chairs. To make the trade, he will have to go around the neighborhood looking for a carpenter who makes tables and chairs and who needs rice and will take it in exchange for his tables and chairs.

In this digital world, who knows what else will be the tool that will facilitate the exchange of value?

So the real issue is to put money in the right perspective and make use of the value it brings. I must say here that money is not evil like my parents made me believe. It is the value you and i put to it that may make it whatever it becomes in our hands.

Let us understand the value that money adds to us and why we need lots of it to create the comfortable life we all desire.

Thank you, everyone, for the opportunity given to me to share my little knowledge with you all.

Thank you, my dear Vicar. God bless you.

I am available for any clarification or questions. Mrs. Oxbridge ended her talk with a smile.

