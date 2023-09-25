Entrepreneurship is a spirit; leadership is its soul while society is its body. Without the spirit, the body is dead!

“Everything rises and falls on leadership.” – John C. Maxwell

“SUCCESS in entrepreneurship is predictable. Entrepreneurial success is not a function of nationality; it is a product of intentionality.” -thinkUP

“We are, for the most part, born the same. Carbon based organisms. Ten fingers. Ten toes. Excluding birth defects and trauma, we have the same faculties to exploit.” – G. Clarke

“Leaders become leaders in 1 of 3 ways:

A crisis or event pushes them into leadership. Their personality leads them into it. They choose to be a leader.

If they choose to become a leader, they also choose the depth of their training (some deep, some shallow).” – M. Wierzgac

WHO IS AN ENTREPRENEUR?

On the one extreme, an entrepreneur is a person of veryhigh aptitude who pioneers change, possessingcharacteristics found in only a very small fraction of thepopulation. On the other extreme, anyone who wants towork for himself or herself is considered to be anentrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship is about undertaking responsibilities as well as overtaking possibilities. Entrepreneurship is “the pursuit of opportunity without regard to resources currently controlled.”- Howard Stevenson. According to Joseph Schumpeter, an entrepreneur is willing and able to convert a new idea or innovation into a successful innovation. Innovation is the ability to apply creative solutions to problems and opportunities to enhance or to enrich people’s lives. Innovation is the specific function of entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship on the other hand is a function of the entrepreneur. E = f (e)

Successful entrepreneurs are visionary leaders with innovative ideas. They come in various ages, income levels, gender, and race. They differ in education and experience. However, research indicates that most successful entrepreneurs share certain personal attributes, including:creativity, dedication, determination, flexibility, leadership, passion, self-confidence, and “smarts.”





“Whether it’s a logo that captures the essence of a brand, a product design that revolutionizes an industry or a user interface that makes software a joy to use, creativity is at the heart of it all.”

“People like consistency. Whether it’s a store or a restaurant, they want to come in and see what you are famous for.” – Millard Drexler

“Leadership is a potent combination of strategy and character. But if you must be without one, be without the strategy.” – Norman Schwarzkopf

LEADERSHIP: This is the ability to create rules and to set goals. It is the capacity to follow through to see that rules are followed and goals are accomplished.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP: This is the passion to solve problems and to create values. It is the capacity to follow through to see that solutions are created and values are commercialized. The rewards of being an entrepreneur are impact and profit. The intentional entrepreneur is one who is impact-driven. For the entrepreneur, money is not the motivation. Success is the motivator; money is the reward. Money is an exchange for value. The word entrepreneur actually originates from the 13th century French word ‘entreprendre’ which means to undertake or to do something. “An entrepreneur is a person with a high need for achievement. He is energetic and a moderate risk taker.” – David McClleland

ENERGY: This is the ability to do work. Energy is also the stability of the worker. The continuity and sustainability of work is determined by the stability of energy in the worker. The Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary defines energy as the ability to put effort and enthusiasm intoan activity, work, etc. Energy is also the strength and vitality required for sustained physical or mental activity.“Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason so few engage in it.” – Henry Ford.Many people are thinking but only a few are undertaking the process of implementing their thoughts. There is money in energy, and there is energy in money. If you can’t make money, at least make energy count. The journey of an entrepreneur does not begin with many, neither does it begin with money, it begins with a meaning (vision). What vision is to leadership is what innovation is to entrepreneurship. The energy of vision is calledinspiration. Inspiration is a divine virtue that defies human reasoning, judgment or expectations. It is the capacity to think and act like God, doing the impossible and accomplishing the unimaginable. Inspiration is a spirit; it ignites divine ideas and energizes the body to cooperate with the soul for the delivery of every discovery. Inspiration is that component of vision, which keeps an entrepreneur going. Inspired people don’t leave their dreams to chance. They don’t wait for motivation before they act. An inspired follower is better than a motivated leader.

Thinking is often more important than we think. Thinking is everything! Everything is thinking! The entire premise of creativity, which is the entrepreneur’s fuel, is founded upon thinking. But thinking in itself is incapable of driving change, innovation, or transformation. If the only thing

Isaac Newton did after seeing the apple fall from the tree was to think, we probably will have no idea what gravity is today. Thinking plays the chief role in the entrepreneur’s journey as it is the foundation for whatever will arise. But just like we cannot ignite a car and expect it to start moving without making it do so, we cannot stop at thinking. Thinking is potential energy that leads to creativity. But there’s a second force that drives thoughts to fruition:

IMPLEMENTATION.

Without ignition, there’s no recognition. As Thomas Edison once said, “Genius is 1 percent inspiration, 99 percent perspiration.” Strive to take your ideas from ‘indoors’ into industry.

Entrepreneurship is not just about having a plan; it is about ‘behaving’ the plan. Imagination without implementation is a waste of inspiration.

I see potential in you, make it kinetic!

