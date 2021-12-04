The industry race is hard, expensive —Demii

Nigerian-American performing artiste, singer and songwriter, Demii Thomas, better known as Demii, is one artiste with a unique sound – a sound she termed ‘Classic Afro-pop/beat’. The energetic artiste in this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, talks about her career. Excerpts:

How early did you develop an interest in music and how far would you say you have gone?

My love for music started when I was growing up, I would always have this sensational feeling whenever I heard a good song. I started singing and writing songs properly at age 10 when I joined the church choir. Where I am today musically is as a result of years of love and focus on music, continuously singing at any given time and place and writing songs to every beat I heard.

How were you able to gain acceptance from your audience?

My audience and fans love me mainly for my stage performances. I am very gifted in the art of captivating people’s attention and keeping one’s eyes glued to me while on stage, it’s an aura that is God-given and that complements my vocals while I sing as well. When it comes to music and performing, I would say I am a perfectionist. I don’t leave room for mistakes or I wish. I put in my 100 every time.

Most times, musicians sing for their loved ones, including girlfriends. Do you do the same?

I write based on situations I may be going through in life or that of someone close to me. I have never actually written a song dedicated to a lover. I have just one dedicated to my mom and grandpa who have passed and it’s a song to keep them in my heart and memory. I would most likely drop that song in my next EP.

Tell us some of the challenges you face as a musician.

Being an independent artiste is challenging. The race in the industry is hard and expensive. Having the right team that wants to support the dream could also be very challenging, people are hungry and not honest and that can slur one hard work.

As a United States-based artiste, how have you been coping since the long COVID-19 pandemic lockdown?

Honestly, I live my life the way I want and I don’t live in fear of COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and I wear a mask when I am in crowded areas. COVID-19 didn’t stop me from living my life or achieving my goals in fact it made the world slow down a bit giving me the time to explore more on my creativity.

What should your fans expect from you, any exciting project coming up?

This year, I gave my fans the expectation of three great tracks and I have fulfilled it. I am very proud I could deliver at the capacity that I did and glad I could bless my fans with great music. What my Fans should expect from me next year – 2022 is an EP and that’s going to be mind-blowing.

What inspired the new single DYD?

DYD – ‘Dey Your Dey’ was my motto earlier this year. After being able to go back into the world from the lockdown and being able to mix with people again, it was just so sad that the quality of humans was just so poor. Many people had bad vibes and bad vibes are contagious and I really didn’t want that coming my way to spoil my day. I am aware and I am sure many of my listeners are aware that the types of energy you keep around you can shape who you become and the things you do in life.

Do you think you would make an impact with your new song?

Of Course! D.Y.D is Amapiano, which is the hottest genre right now. My lyrics are solid and I had awesome sound engineers work on the song. I also have a challenge going on right now on social media for a cash prize. The hashtags #DYD and #Demiithomas are trending on IG and Twitter.

Which artiste would you say influenced your career?

I didn’t have to be influenced to start a career in music, in fact, I was discouraged a lot every day by people or situations that should have made me give up but I didn’t. It’s a natural love from within and no one can take that from me. Every artist is unique in their own way and works. When I spot out that uniqueness I study it and embrace it and redefine it in my own way.

How would you describe your type of music?

My music and sound are mature, appealing and very melodious. I use the term ‘Classic Afro-pop/beat’ for my sound in the sense that while I maintain the contemporary Afrobeat you will always find classic elements such as infused RnB, Jazz, Soul, reggae and Pop in most of my songs.

