The hidden cost of childhood in Nigerian homes

By Samson A. Adefioye

NIGERIA continues to grapple with different forms of child abuse, but one problem that often escapes serious attention is the expectation that children should behave like adults before they are ready. From children who sacrifice their education to support their families to those who shoulder responsibilities beyond their age, many young Nigerians are being forced to grow up too soon. What makes this troubling is how society praises their sacrifices as signs of maturity without questioning the hardship behind them. When did a child’s ability to endure hardship become something to celebrate? The problem takes different forms, depending on a child’s circumstances. Imagine a 12-year-old who wakes up early to prepare meals, care for younger siblings and complete household chores before going to school. While helping at home is not necessarily harmful, it becomes concerning when these responsibilities leave the child exhausted, affect their education or deprive them of time to rest and develop. Yet, such children are often praised for being responsible while the burden they carry goes unnoticed.

Financial hardship is another major cause. Some families struggle to provide food, pay school fees and meet basic needs. Consequently, children may be pressured to earn money or contribute to household expenses before they are ready. Some become vulnerable to exploitation or criminal recruitment, while others engage in dangerous activities in an attempt to escape poverty. Social expectations also contribute to the problem. Older children are sometimes expected to act as second parents, while some teenagers face pressure to marry or assume adult roles before they are emotionally prepared. At the heart of this problem is society’s understanding of maturity. A child who rarely complains, cares for younger siblings or survives difficult circumstances is often described as mature beyond their years. However, it is important to ask what made that child assume such responsibilities. Sometimes, what adults celebrate as maturity is simply a child’s response to hardship they cannot control. We have become so accustomed to children’s sacrifices that we sometimes treat their suffering as evidence of strength. A child who works long hours to support a struggling household may be praised for being hardworking, but who asks whether that child has enough time to study, rest or enjoy life? We celebrate the sacrifice without examining the conditions that made it necessary. A child’s ability to endure hardship should not be used to justify the hardship itself.

The consequences can be serious. Children who spend too much time working or caring for others may struggle to concentrate in class, complete assignments or attend school regularly. Emotionally, those who feel responsible for keeping their families together may suppress their fears and needs because they believe they must always remain strong. Excessive responsibilities can also leave them with little time to build friendships and experience ordinary childhood activities. In Nigeria, economic hardship makes this issue particularly important. Some children sell goods after school, care for younger siblings while their parents work or take on paid jobs to supplement family income. It would be unfair to blame every parent who depends on a child’s assistance. Many are doing their best under difficult circumstances, and reasonable household responsibilities can teach children discipline, cooperation and independence.

READ ALSO: When poverty drives Niger children into gold pits

However, there is a difference between teaching responsibility and transferring the burden of adulthood to a child. A teenager who occasionally helps in a family shop is not in the same position as a child forced to abandon school to provide for the household. The problem is not that children help their families, but that their sacrifices have become so normalised that society often fails to question their cost. Addressing this problem requires action from families, government, schools and society. Parents should assign responsibilities according to children’s ages while protecting their education, rest and emotional well-being. Government should strengthen support for struggling households, improve access to education and enforce laws against child exploitation and forced marriage. Schools should also identify children whose attendance or academic performance may be affected by excessive responsibilities at home. Most importantly, society must change what it chooses to celebrate. Instead of automatically praising children for sacrificing their needs, we should ask whether they are receiving the support they deserve. Maturity should not be measured by how much hardship a child can endure, but by whether that child has the opportunity to develop into a healthy, capable adult. Childhood should prepare children for adulthood, not force them to experience its burdens prematurely. Before praising a child for growing up too soon, perhaps we should ask ourselves why we have allowed childhood to become something they must struggle to enjoy.

•Adefioye, a 300-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is an intern in Nigeria Tribune.