The gaps in public healthcare

By: Grace Oladele

FREE medical outreaches are valuable. They bring healthcare closer to communities, provide consultations, distribute medicines and offer relief to people who might otherwise struggle to access medical services. However, while such interventions deserve commendation, they do not address the full cost of healthcare. That is the reality we must confront. Public healthcare should be accessible to everyone, regardless of income or social status. The market woman, commercial motorcyclist, factory worker, student and wealthy professional all need medical attention at one point or another. Yet, for many Nigerians, accessing affordable and continuous healthcare remains a challenge. Even in government hospitals, patients often pay for registration cards, laboratory tests, scans, X-rays, medicines and hospital beds. Consequently, the relief offered by free medical outreaches may be short-lived, particularly for patients who require further investigations or prolonged treatment. On October 24, 2026, the Nigerian Tribune reported, in a story by Ishola Michael, that a foundation had organised a free medical outreach for residents of Bauchi State. Such initiatives help bring essential services to underserved communities. However, an important question remains: what happens after the organisers leave?

Consider a patient who receives free medication for three days during an outreach. The drugs run out, but the illness persists. The patient must purchase additional medicines, undergo further tests or return to a hospital. For someone living on a meagre daily income, these expenses may be unaffordable. In many communities, traders and factory workers earn just enough to meet their daily needs. Some leave home early in the morning and return late at night after hours of strenuous work. How can they afford weeks of medication, repeated hospital visits and diagnostic tests without compromising their ability to feed their families? Faced with these choices, some patients abandon treatment, hoping the illness will disappear. Others resort to herbal remedies or purchase medicines from patent medicine vendors because they cannot afford hospital care or find time to visit a health facility. This is not the standard of public healthcare Nigerians deserve. Preventive healthcare is often described as better than cure, and rightly so. Early diagnosis can improve treatment outcomes, prevent complications and reduce the cost of managing certain illnesses. Yet, the expense of routine medical checks remains a barrier for many people.

Blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, laboratory investigations and medical imaging may attract charges, depending on the facility and service required. For low-income households, even seemingly modest fees can discourage timely medical attention. A market woman whose profit from selling pepper barely sustains her household may find it difficult to pay for a diagnostic test without sacrificing money meant for food or other necessities. A factory worker may equally struggle to set aside a day’s wages for medical investigations. Consequently, some people postpone medical checks until their symptoms become severe. By the time they seek help, their conditions may have deteriorated, requiring more complicated and expensive treatment. The irony is that a system that makes preventive care difficult can increase the financial burden on patients, their families and health facilities.

Healthcare must go beyond one-off interventions .Another weakness of many free medical outreaches is the absence of structured follow-up care. Healthcare cannot be treated as a one-off event. A patient who receives medication needs to know whether the treatment is working, whether further investigations are necessary and whether any adverse reactions require attention. Who checks on patients after an outreach team has moved to another community? Where can they obtain affordable consultations, additional medicines or referrals for specialist treatment? Without a clear system linking beneficiaries to nearby health facilities, many patients are left to navigate the healthcare system alone. An intervention that identifies an illness but provides no practical route to sustained treatment may leave the underlying problem unresolved. The same challenge applies to health education. Giving people advice is important, but the recommendations must be realistic and sustainable. For instance, providing adolescent girls with sanitary pads during a medical outreach can promote menstrual hygiene. However, if they cannot afford pads in subsequent months, they may return to using unsuitable materials, particularly where access to clean water and adequate sanitation is limited.

The intervention may have addressed an immediate need without resolving the underlying problem of affordability. Health education and free supplies must therefore be accompanied by sustainable access to essential services and products. What needs to change? First, primary healthcare centres (PHCs) must be strengthened. These facilities serve as the first point of contact with the formal healthcare system for many Nigerians. They should be adequately staffed, equipped and supplied with essential medicines and basic diagnostic services. Free medical outreach organisers should establish referral arrangements with nearby PHCs so that patients requiring further treatment can continue receiving care after the outreach. With beneficiaries’ consent, contact details can be collected for follow-up, while appropriate safeguards protect their privacy. Patients with serious conditions should receive clear guidance on where to seek further attention. Second, basic preventive services, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar screening and malaria testing where clinically indicated, should be free or affordable at public primary healthcare facilities.

Early detection should not be a privilege reserved for those who can pay. Third, health insurance coverage must be expanded, particularly for low-income households and workers in the informal sector. Market women, artisans, factory workers and other vulnerable groups need affordable insurance arrangements that allow them to obtain care without bearing the full cost whenever illness strikes. Children must also be adequately covered.

Government and relevant agencies should strengthen existing insurance programmes, improve public awareness and ensure that enrolment translates into access to essential services. Coverage on paper means little if patients must still pay expenses they cannot afford. Finally, health education should reflect the realities of people’s lives. Advice on nutrition, hygiene, exercise and disease prevention must take account of income levels, access to clean water, sanitation and the availability of affordable food and essential supplies. People should be encouraged to adopt healthier practices without being burdened with recommendations they cannot sustain.

Beyond free medical outreaches

Free medical outreaches remain an important expression of compassion and social responsibility. They can provide immediate relief, identify previously undiagnosed conditions and encourage people to seek medical attention.

However, they should complement, not substitute for, a functional and accessible public healthcare system.

We cannot claim to have achieved meaningful healthcare access when a factory worker abandons treatment because he cannot afford to continue, or when a woman postpones a necessary medical test because the cost is beyond her means.

The ultimate goal should not be to provide free treatment for a day, but to ensure that people can access appropriate care whenever they need it. This requires sustained investment in primary healthcare, affordable diagnostics, reliable medicine supplies, health insurance and effective follow-up arrangements.

Until basic healthcare becomes affordable, accessible and continuous, many Nigerians will remain vulnerable to preventable complications and avoidable suffering.

Free healthcare is a good beginning, but it is not the whole solution. The real test of public healthcare lies not merely in what happens during an outreach, but in whether patients can continue receiving the care they need after it ends.

•Oladele, is a student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI)