The Game reality show debuts with N10m prize, car,

A new reality show, The Game; is a 30-day talent reality show where 30 creative young Africans from different socio-cultural backgrounds and lifestyles will be kept in an enclosed space to slug it out for a cash prize and gifts worth

N10million.

The reality show was put together by popular talent manager, and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards winner, Louiza Williams, who will give contestants an opportunity to entertain a global audience with their creativity in dance, acting, music, skits and presenting while competing for a mouth-watering grand prize.

Registration for the maiden season of The Game Reality Show is free and will open on May 6, 2022, for creative Africans of 21 years or above on www.thegamerealityshow.com to apply

According to Williams, “The Game reality TV show comes to the screens in June and will run for four weeks. It promises to be fun and rewarding. 30 candidates will be contacted after a successful audition and selection process to showcase their creative abilities in the Game house for 30 days, while also engaging in different creatively designed tasks.”

The reality show is powered by NicTin Productions and prides itself as the next big thing in society.

