The future of work for millions of Nigerian youths is uncertain —Favour Ikhile, dentist and social entrepreneur

Favour Ikhile is a fresh Dentistry graduate of the University of Benin, a social entrepreneur, and the founder of GELA Youth Development Centre. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his challenges as a student, passion for youth development, work in the social sector, among others.

What inspired your decision to study Dentistry?

I was a bit confused when I wanted to fill Medicine in JAMB. However, the thought of the feeling of being tensed and the fear of watching people die, discouraged me. So, I opted for an opportunity to watch people improve their smile and live joyfully. That was why I chose Dentistry.

What were your toughest challenges in medical school, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge was multi-tasking. Medical school has no room for much social engagements, because the curriculum is tedious. As someone that is passionate about entrepreneurship, I rated this passion almost equally with my academics and saw the university environment as a gift. The university remains the biggest place to explore, make mistakes, test some models, do some experiments, understand people, build one’s confidence, gather some relevant networks, and render service to God. I was able to fight some inward battles via self discipline while going through the system to ensure my goals were achieved.

Were there circumstances in your life that motivated you to become a social entrepreneur?

Yes. My journey to become a social entrepreneur started as far back as my preparation for my second professional examination in medical school. I prepared for an academic discussion and was skipped when it was time to give contributions twice. I went back to my hostel asking myself questions. One of them was: “What can I do to be relevant before final year?” Months later, I learnt of some non-medical students who I knew were sound, but graduated and were still unemployed. Then I thought to myself that the future of work for millions of Nigerian youths is uncertain, and that I’ve just one chance to help at least a million. This discovery became the turning point of my advocacy.

How were you able to manage your university education and your humanitarian work?

Honestly, it was quite difficult for me, but here was what I did. First, I prioritised both equally. I remember submitting two difficult applications a night to my test and still going to the hall prepared. One of those applications, which was a grant application, turned out successful and I won a 1000 USD grant to support my work at GELA. That year, we empowered 1000 young people with soft-skill training and access to foreign mentorship. This would lead me to my second point, early preparation. I often stayed back to study for the next session after each examination, until it became nearly impossible to even think of going home due to a rush in the curriculum.

What is next for you after graduation? And where do you see yourself in five years?

I’m interested in furthering my education. I would be required to do the compulsory internship training and to serve my country. Thereafter, I will love to obtain the Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) qualification from a dental school in a Western country and specialise in an area that combines sophisticated technology to improve prompt and digitally-enhanced practice in Nigeria.

According to your profile, you said you would like to empower one million African youths before you turn 50. How do you intend to achieve this feat?

That may sound unrealistic, but I believe it. Is not. I would do so through partnerships with multi-nationals and governments. In fact, I’m already building relationships with these bodies by volunteering through my organisation, GELA. I hope to replicate our current model across the 36 states of Nigeria and in other African countries.

What awards/recognitions have you received for your work in the social space?

Within five years of volunteering to impact others, I have been able to impact over 15,000 youths, won an undergraduate scholarship, grant awards and recognition from US-based non-profits and the US Department of State. In 2020, I emerged the first final-year Nigerian dental student to win 10 major international recognitions, some of which came from notable bodies like the US Consulate General, the United Nations Academic Impact, the United Nations Information Centre, Western Union, Institute of International Education (IIE, USA), Peacefirst (USA), Access to Success (USA). This made me the first from my university, my clan, and my state to ever achieve this feat in final year.

Who are your three main mentors and why?

Dr Daniel Gbujie, Professor Emeritus Admiralship Atte, and Dr Charles Akhimien. They give me their biggest investment (time) when I need it most and also share their wealth of experience with me.

What advice do you have for young people who are aspiring to be like you?

Everyone has something unique within them. However, our first assignment is discovering it, and It is better to do so early. The major opportunities I have seen are for young people aged 18 and 35 years. A few others I won such as the KECTIL Program and the PeaceFirst grant nominations were for people less than 26. Lastly, volunteering, accepting leadership roles, and looking for mentorship remain the fastest routes to growth.