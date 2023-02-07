Ebenezer Adurokiya

The Force of Egbesu, the new militant group in the Niger Delta, has cautioned the Federal Government and state governors in the region to beware of dealing with impersonators.

The militant group specifically warned the governments to beware of some elements presenting themselves as ‘General’ Gbolodi and his group, saying that such groups of people are impostors.

In an electronic mail and a video released on Tuesday, the self-styled General Gbolodi said that if the government was ready for talks, they should reach them through the group’s official email address.

Our correspondent recalled that The Force of Egbesu, a fortnight ago, issued stern warnings to President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and other politicians in Niger Delta to remedy the injustices done the region, especially in the oil-rich Bashan Clan, Bayelsa State or else hell would be let loose during the general elections.

The group, cautioning the government against impostors, said: “We have been informed that a group of people who are claiming to be The Force of Egbesu are in talks with government delegations.

“We want to categorically state here that we, The Force of Egbesu, are yet to receive any government delegation.

“Those the government is alleged to be in talks with are impostors, we’re in the creeks waiting for government response to our earlier demands and warnings.

“However, we equally want to state here that our earlier demands and warnings remain sacrosanct”.