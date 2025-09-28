The financing of the Nigerian civil war and its implications for the future economy of the nation

Lecture delivered under the joint auspices of the Geographical Society and the Federalist Society of Nigeria at the University of Ibadan on 16th May, 1970.

There are other avenues of possible leakage of foreign exchange which we had to close. Only one of them need be mentioned. As you know, there were a good number of companies in Nigeria which were only tiny overseas tentacles of giant global octopuses. Their foreign exchange accounts, insofar as they related to Nigeria, were not easy to ascertain. We could only rely on their good faith and their word of honour, which we never doubted, for whatever figures they gave us. But we thought it would be much neater and more businesslike to put this state of affairs beyond the intangible pale of mutual good faith and place it within the ambit of direct and independent arithmetical identification by our own officials. Accordingly, we amended the law to require all companies operating in the country to be incorporated under our laws. In this way, every aspect of their operations, including foreign exchange transactions, would be Nigerianised and would thus become distinguishable from those of their parent companies abroad.

In short, we did all that appeared to us to be desirable and advisable to conserve our foreign exchange reserve, by forbidding its use on unnecessaries or without our specific authorisation. This, it must be admitted, was at best a negative approach to our foreign exchange problem. The positive approach, to which we also paid a great deal of attention, was to earn more foreign exchange by the exportation of goods from Nigeria. But with the control, disorganisation, or disturbance by the rebels of the oil-producing areas in the Eastern States, and with the non-production of agricultural export produce by farmers in these States, it was not easy to earn as much as we could from exports. Besides, though we still had the export products in the rest of the country at our disposal, the dislocation of railway transportation constituted a serious obstacle to the movement of goods from the northern parts of the country to the ports. In this connection, the incessant wrangling between the Agencies concerned with the evacuation, sale, and port-handling of our produce only helped to complicate our problems. It became necessary, therefore, to appoint a high-powered Produce Evacuation Commissioner. This Commissioner and his assistant did their work with commendable industry and efficiency, and, as a direct result of their efforts, our foreign exchange earnings increased.

Another obstacle, however, reared its head, but it was swiftly nipped in the bud. For many years past, Marketing Board operations throughout the country were financed by a consortium of banks. But in 1968, for reasons which we do not need to go into here now, they refused to provide cash advances for the Northern Marketing Board and for the newly established South-Eastern State Marketing Board. In the result, these two Marketing Boards were unable to operate and make purchases. Producers in the North were distressed, those in the South-Eastern States were wondering what sort of Nigeria they had been liberated into, and the country was losing foreign exchange. In the circumstances, we were obliged to amend the Central Bank Act to authorise the Central Bank to make direct advances to the Marketing Boards for produce purchases. In the result, the cessation or slowing-down in the purchases of export crops in the Northern and South-Eastern States, which had been threatened, was promptly eliminated, and a further increase in foreign exchange earnings, due to the exportation of produce from the newly liberated South-Eastern State, accrued.

The devaluation of the Sterling in 1967 made a substantial inroad into our foreign exchange reserve. But it could have brought real disaster upon us, if we had followed suit and devalued the £N. And we might have been stampeded into following suit, if we had not done a detailed and rigorous exercise in anticipation. The campaign, at the time, you will remember, was just too much. The Financial Times in its issue of our painful experience, we sought to secure from the list of countries which, according to it, were certain to devalue. And if memory serves, of all the countries, listed on its front page, it was Nigeria alone which falsified that paper’s forecast. I will tell, briefly, the story of how it happened. You will recall that, from the middle of 1967 or earlier, there were persistent speculations that the Sterling might be devalued. There were equally persistent denials by the British Chancellor of the Exchequer that there was going to be any devaluation. In view of these persistent speculations, and of the equally persistent official denials, it occurred to me that anything might happen, and we might wake up one morning – as was indeed the case – only to hear that the £S had been devalued. Accordingly, I directed that the research Section of the Central Bank, in collaboration with the officials of my Ministry, should put up to me a detailed memorandum on the implications for the Nigerian economy if the Sterling were to be devalued. By 16th August, 1967, the memorandum was ready. After a careful study of the paper, and an extensive discussion of it with those concerned, 1 came to the tentative conclusion, as far back as September 1967, that if Britain devalued the Sterling, we would not necessarily need to devalue our own currency.

