The feeling of being a dad is surreal, says Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba seems to be the happiest man in the world as he and his wife Brunella, have welcomed their first child and daughter, Chikamara Isabella Uchemba.

The first-time father who couldn’t hide his joy shared a video which revealed the pregnancy journey of his wife while making the announcement on his Instagram page.

While celebrating the good news, Williams Uchemba appreciated his daughter for fulfilling his greatest desire of being a dad while affirming his love for her as the latest addition to his family, also stating that the whole process felt surreal.

Williams wrote, “Welcome home, Chikamara Isabella Uchembah. Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad.

“I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal. I love you.”

According to the announcement, the baby was born on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

In a show of appreciation for the gift of his daughter, the actor on Monday took to his Instagram page to reveal the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 he purchased as a push gift for his wife Brunella.

In a video making the rounds on social media, he wrote;

“A little push gift for all the stress you went through these past nine months trying to bring @kamarauchemba into the world.”

“From the sleepless nights to the back pains, and how standing up became your favourite sleeping position. Thank you for making me a father to the most beautiful baby I’ve set my eyes on.”

“You are indeed a superwoman and your strength can’t be matched. I LOVE YOU.”

The couple tied the knot in a star studded ceremony in November 2020.

