The fear of antibiotics

I want to know if I can take antibiotics for the occasional infections I sometimes have. However, my fear is what I recently read in some medical journals about the possibilities of resistance to antibiotics by some organisms. Kindly advise me.
— Abdul (by SMS)
It is true that indiscriminate use of antibiotics can lead to drug resistance. To avoid this, antibiotics should be taken by a doctor’s prescription and should be limited to the prescribed dose and duration.
