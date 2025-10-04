Ask the Doctor

The fear of antibiotics

Wale Okediran
Loss of antibiotic effectiveness

I want to know if I can take antibiotics for the occasional infections I sometimes have. However, my fear is what I recently read in some medical journals about the possibilities of resistance to antibiotics by some organisms. Kindly advise me.

— Abdul (by SMS)

It is true that indiscriminate use of antibiotics can lead to drug resistance. To avoid this, antibiotics should be taken by a doctor’s prescription and should be limited to the prescribed dose and duration.

