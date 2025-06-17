The fathers we forgot to thank

A senior colleague once shared a thought that has stayed with me for years. While speaking about the burdens of parenthood, he described how fathers would go to any length to provide for their children, often at the expense of their own comfort.

He explained that for every penny earned, the first question in a father’s mind is, “What do the children need?” That struck a chord. With each passing day as I grow older, I find myself reflecting on how my father sacrificed silently to ensure our needs were met.

These memories linger like a background hum in my consciousness. What becomes clearer with time is that we often miss what is right in front of us. We benefit from the comfort, the food, the shelter, the school fees, and the security—without thinking deeply about the man behind it all.

While we may lack precise statistics to prove this imbalance, popular culture seems to confirm the observation. From the nursery rhyme “Who sat and watched my infant head…” titled “My Mother,” many of us were introduced to the emotional pull of maternal devotion.

Over time, several explanations have emerged for this artistic focus. Mothers are often perceived as more emotionally accessible. The mother-child bond, portrayed as warm, nurturing, and unconditional, lends itself easily to emotional expression in music, film, and poetry.

Rather, it is a moment to reflect on all that fathers do—without complaint, without applause, and often without being asked. If there is anything such as an unsung hero, the average father fits that description.

Lawal Dahiru Mamman, dahirulawal90@gmail.com.

