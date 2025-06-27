The family planning reawakening in Kwara

CHILDREN are gifts from God, is a common belief in this part of the world. But what happens when these gifts arrive unplanned for? Too early, or too often? In many communities, family planning matter is still shrouded in misconception, myths, religious beliefs, or simply left unspoken, even as families grapple with the realities of financial strain, maternal health risks and limited resources.

While some see family planning as a personal decision, it is a public health necessity to some others. Yet access, awareness, and acceptance remain a question of who gets it.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) estimate in 2023, over 257 million women in low and middle-income countries have an unmet need for modern contraception. This means millions are unable to choose if or when to become pregnant and this often leads to unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and increased maternal and infant mortality.

Family planning is more than just access to contraceptives. Yet in Nigeria, and in Kwara State in particular, cultural norms, misinformation, limited access to services, and stigma continue to hinder its progress.

A growing number of Nigerian women are open to family planning, not out of rejection of motherhood, but out of the need to survive it. “In today’s harsh economy, where food prices are unpredictable and healthcare costs are soaring, the idea of spacing or limiting children is not just wise, it is a necessary option”, according to Mrs Nohimot Mohammed, a civil servant in the state.

But what happens when the very tools meant to protect women start threatening their health?

Leah Ayanbode remembered her experience all too well. She had listened to health workers who encouraged her to protect herself and plan better for her children’s future. So, she opted for a long-term solution—an implant.

“I thought I was doing the right thing,” she said. “They explained the options to us at the hospital, and I felt confident. But not long after, my stomach began to swell. People started whispering that I was pregnant again,” she recounted.

Leah’s voice carried the weight of regret. What was supposed to be a simple medical intervention began affecting her body and her self-esteem. “It made me uncomfortable. I got weak when I did menial work and it made me feel bad as I kept gaining weight.”

Now, she chooses condoms, calling them the “safest and most straightforward” method that does not tamper with her body.

“Family planning is good,” Leah affirmed. “But it must come with full knowledge to choose what works best for our individual bodies. We are different and I feel perhaps if I had used another method, it wouldn’t have affected me.”

Her story raised an uncomfortable but necessary truth. Yes, family planning is essential, no single method is perfect and for some women, the side effects are just another issue to nurse much as an unplanned pregnancy.

Another woman, who pleaded anonymity, spoke about her joy when she had twins twice. “I love children,” she explained. “And even with the stress of childbirth, my love for them has only grown stronger.”

Yet, in the same breath, she stands firmly in support of family planning.

“It’s not just about how many children you can have,” she emphasized. “It’s about being intentional, responsible, and preparing for their future. If I had the means, I would gladly have more children. But let’s be honest, this economy isn’t smiling.”

Her statement reflects the dilemma many parents who want more children face today. For her, family planning is not a rejection of children, but a wise tool for survival.

But not all experiences with family planning are encouraging.

Ramot Teslim recounted the shock her sister faced after getting pregnant despite being on a three-month injectable method.

“She didn’t even realise it until she was five months gone,” Ramot said. “It was a big shock to all of us.”

For her, the failure of the method created skepticism, but not complete dismissal. “It’s not 100 percent reliable, but it’s still better than nothing, especially in this kind of economy.”

She emphasized the importance of spacing, not to avoid children, but to regain strength before welcoming another life. “It is about giving the first child time to grow, understand life, and even help out when the next baby comes.”

When it comes to family planning, it is a woman’s decision as much as a man’s.

One of the men who spoke about family planning was a father of five. The man, Isa Sakariyau, explained that family planning isn’t just a women’s issue, it is a family concern. “I love children, deeply,” he said. “But raising them comes with great responsibility. Education is expensive. School fees, books and food. If we want to give our children the best future possible, we have to plan carefully. It’s not just about bringing them into the world, it’s about preparing them for it.”

But is this man truly speaking from the place of wanting his wife to pick one of the family planning methods after having five children?

A father, Isa Sakariyau’s stance was rooted in deep cultural and religious belief. “Children are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said. “They are a gift from God. I support it if my wife wants to have more. After all, it’s God who gives children.”

However, Isa drew a line: “Having four or five is fine. But after that, parents should focus on raising them well. It’s not just about numbers.”

Family planning isn’t just about contraception. It’s about giving parents the power to choose. This kind of power is rooted in knowledge, access, and respect for individual bodies.

But with every method comes questions; what are the side effects? Will it work? Who gets to decide?

Each woman and man interviewed in this story represents a different chapter in the ongoing story of reproductive health in Nigeria. Some walk forward in confidence, others with caution.

But they all agreed on one truth: family planning is no longer just a private matter, it is a public conversation about hope for a better families

Speaking on the development, Head, Family Planning Unit, Oko-Erin Primary Health Care Centre, Ilorin, Hajiah Halimah Motunrayo Mogaji, said that injectable contraceptive method has been identified as most effective family planning method, “if utilised as prescribed.”

Speaking with a member of the Kwara State Family Planing Media Advocacy Group at The Challenge Initiative (TCI) supported facilities at Oko-Erin Primary Health Care Centre, in Ilorin West Local Government Area, Mogaji said that the most appropriate method of birth control depends on an individual’s overall health, age, frequency of sexual activity, number of sexual partners, and desire to have children in the future.

According to her, there are several types of contraception, but not all types are appropriate for all situations.

TCI works with state governments in Nigeria to scale high-impact family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH) interventions rapidly and sustainably.

A female client at the clinic, Mrs Adam Habibat, said she had embraced injectable method in the last four years and always visits the centre for renewal.

Another client, a 38-year-old mother of four, who is a fashion designer, Mrs Adedokun Ayodeji, said she preferred implant with constant contact with medical practitioners. She has no regret so far.

Also speaking, the FP provider at the primary health care centre, Okelele, Ibagun ward, in Ilorin East Local Government Area, Mrs Mariam Balogun, spoke on some of the complaints by FP users in the area, saying that such complaints are side effects of FP methods.

“Some of the clients complain that their menstruation ceases and they want it to flow, while some others say theirs comes too often. So, we enlighten them by telling them that they may or may not see their menstruation.

“Few other clients complain of bleeding and we tell them that it’s normal, especially for hormonal FP methods.”

She added that some women complain of weight loss while some others complain of weight gain, explaining that these symptoms are all due to individual body system.

Mrs Balogun said some people complain of headache, emphasizing that it was common and normal among clients using hormonal methods of FP.

“Some others don’t complain of any FP symptoms. For instance, some of the women that are using implant method of FP don’t come to the clinic in five years after taking it, until when the method is due for retake. They’re called satisfied end users. They always want to have same kind of FP hormonal methods (injectable, implant and hormonal).

The FP provider said that injectable and implant methods are common among users of FP at the primary health care centre at Okelele.

Meanwhile, Mrs Balogun said that misconception of FP was still high among people in the community.

She, however, said that the development is understandable, considering the socioeconomic life of residents of the community.

“We then take it upon ourselves to counsel them that it is not what they think it is,” she said.

Additional reports by Sukurat Ibirogba and Sekinah Hassan-Yussuf