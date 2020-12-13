The failure of society is the failure of leadership (II)

Last time we began looking at the issue of leadership. We said wherever there are groups of people the leader is a very crucial person. The leader’s life and his operations are extremely critical as success or otherwise has an effect not just on the leader but on everyone who is connected to him. The welfare of many people are tied to what he does or does not do. The failure of society is the failure of leadership and the success of any people can be traced to the quality of leadership they have.

We saw three reasos why leaders fail.

Ignorance of what leadership entails. Not listening to others. Inadequate social skills

Today we will continue.

When a leader is too cautious he stands the risk of failure. Cautious leaders operate in constant fear of making a mistake. They believe that there is no certainty in life so they are too careful and usually operate with the worst-case-scenario in mind. Such leaders are reluctant to try new approaches, methods and new ways of doing things hence they keep doing what they have been comfortable with. They never embrace innovations. It has been said that doing the same things and expecting different results is insanity. When a leader does not have an effective team his results will be hampered. An integral and critical component of leadership is teamwork.

“When you’re surrounded by people who share a passionate commitment around a common purpose, anything is possible.” Howard Schultz

A leader must be a great team maker and team leader.

“One will weave the canvas; another will fell a tree by the light of his ax. Yet another will forge nails, and there will be others who observe the stars to learn how to navigate. And yet all will be as one. Building a boat isn’t about weaving canvas, forging nails, or reading the sky. It’s about giving a shared taste for the sea, by the light of which you will see nothing contradictory but rather a community of love.” Antoine de Saint

An effective leader must consciously and intentionally train a core group of followers with whom he can duplicate and pour out himself.

“As soon as a man climbs up to a high position, he must train his subordinates and trust them. They must relieve him of all small matters. He must be set free to think, to travel, to plan, to see important customers, to make improvements, to do all the big jobs of leadership.” Herbert N. Casson

Lack of delegation is one reason leaders fail. The leader’s ability to develop others will determine the quality of the work he delegates and the quality of the output of the group.

“The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” Theodore Roosevelt

If our society must be better than what it is every leader must buckle up and step up to be the leader they are meant to be.

CONCLUDED

