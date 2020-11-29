The failure of society is the failure of leadership (I)

Wherever there are groups of people the leader is a very crucial person. The leader’s life and his operations are extremely critical as success or otherwise has an effect not just on the leader but on everyone who is connected to him. The welfare of many people are tied to what he does or does not do.

The failure of society is the failure of leadership and the success of any people can be traced to the quality of leadership they have.

“If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader.” —Dolly Parton

“The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.” —Chinua Achebe

Leadership is too serious an issue to be taken lightly. It must be taken and carried out with every sense of responsibility.

Wherever there is failure in society the leader must take responsibility – he has to own up and either get things going or resign his position. A good leader never gives excuses for the failure encountered in the group he has responsibility to lead.

Like any other endeavor in life, for leadership to be carried out effectively it must be carried out with an understanding of the fundamentals. A leader who does not have a good grasp of leadership basics is doomed to fail sooner or later and the society will be the worse for it.

We live in very difficult times and at no time in history do we need effective leadership than now.

Leaders fail because of many reasons.

When a leader has no clue as to what his job entails he is bound to fail ad the people under his leadership will have to pay dearly for his ignorance. A leader is not the person that has all the knowledge and expertise so he must listen to others who can complement him.

“It’s better to have a partner than go it alone. Share the work, share the wealth.

And if one falls down, the other helps, But if there’s no one to help, tough!” Ecclesiastes 4.9-10

If the leader is to succeed he must listen to those who are closest to the real action and have the knowledge to make good decisions.

“Wise leaders generally have wise counselors because it takes a wise person themselves to distinguish them.” Diogenes of Sinope

When leaders are so far off from those they lead they will lose touch with reality and endanger the leadership process. Not knowing what is going on puts a leader at great risk of failure. A leader must develop social skills- if he cannot get along with people, connect with them, and if he is not capable of getting along, he is bound to fail. A leader must be wary of sycophants as they will insulate him from reality and flatter him till he is destroyed.

TO BE CONTINUED

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO charismokola @yahoo.com

