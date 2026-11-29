POLITICAL leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, academics, journalists and other public figures gathered at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, during the week for the presentation of “Sitting on Two Hundred Needles” and eight other books by Dr Lasisi Olagunju, columnist and Editor, Saturday Tribune.

The nine books, containing writings produced over 15 years, provided an occasion for reflections on Olagunju’s career and writings, the preservation of contemporary history and the importance of criticism to accountable governance.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, in a virtual goodwill message, warned that one of the greatest dangers confronting those entrusted with public office was the temptation to listen only to what pleased them.

“Human nature draws us towards agreement and reassurance,” he said. “Yet, the voices that challenge our assumptions may sometimes be the very voices we need most.” His central warning was unmistakable: “A government that listens only to praise risks losing touch with the people it was elected to serve.”

Public office naturally attracts courtiers, flatterers and professional praise-singers. The more powerful an officeholder becomes, the greater the danger that unpleasant facts will be filtered out before reaching him. Failure is repackaged as progress; public anger is dismissed as opposition propaganda; criticism is interpreted as hostility; and every decision of the leader is pronounced wise before its consequences have been measured.

In such an atmosphere, the critic performs the function of an early-warning system. He draws attention to the smoke before the political house catches fire. He tells the government what its favourites may be unwilling to say. By interrogating policies, exposing contradictions and presenting the experiences of citizens outside the corridors of power, he helps government see beyond official reports and carefully managed ceremonies.

This was why Shettima rejected the tendency to equate disagreement with disrespect. A journalist who asks difficult questions, he said, may be rendering a service to the very institutions he scrutinises. Criticism, even when its conclusions are uncomfortable, can help authority correct its course before error hardens into disaster.

There is, however, a reciprocal obligation. Shettima said journalists owed society honesty, fairness and intellectual courage, while those in government owed the public humility, accountability and a willingness to listen. Neither responsibility cancels the other. The critic must not manufacture facts or dress malice in the robes of public interest. Government, in turn, must not use an occasional journalistic failure as an excuse to criminalise scrutiny.

Renowned historian Professor Toyin Falola located Olagunju’s writings within this tradition of critical engagement with power. He described the books as an important record of Nigeria’s contemporary history, preserving valuable accounts of the country’s political, social and cultural development.

Falola drew attention to the difficult questions repeatedly posed in the columns: What does leadership mean in a society that remains insecure and economically distressed? Why is Nigerian politics often disconnected from tangible results? What becomes of a country whose institutions no longer respond to the needs of its citizens?

These are not questions manufactured merely to embarrass governments. They are questions that responsible governments should be asking themselves. The critic gives public expression to them and prevents those in power from treating the distress of citizens as background noise.

Falola also noted that Olagunju’s criticisms had not destroyed his relationships with many of the people about whom he had written.

“You can also see the assembly of very distinguished people who are here, some of whom he must have criticised in the past. And that is a mark of a great writer,” he said.

It is equally a mark of mature leadership. Democracy suffers when political disagreement becomes personal warfare and every critical voice is branded an enemy. A leader who maintains a relationship with an honest critic recognises the distinction between opposition to a policy and hatred of the policymaker.

Falola described Olagunju as a public intellectual who had taken journalism beyond reporting to engage fundamental national questions. He praised his use of Yoruba traditions, language and oral history, as well as the humour with which he draws readers into discussions about politics, culture and knowledge.

“The fact that you’re a journalist does not mean you cannot write as a public intellectual,” he said.

Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, offered an account of Olagunju’s years in government. Olagunju served as his Chief Press Secretary for almost eight years.

Describing him as hardworking and dependable, Oyinlola said:

“Give him an assignment, he will do it excellently well.”

He praised Olagunju’s industry and loyalty to his friends and bosses as well as to the values of honesty and patriotism.

He also thanked the Awolowo family for releasing Olagunju from the Nigerian Tribune in 2003 to serve as his Chief Press Secretary.

“When you head a government, you need to hire people to help you run the government. In the process, you hire the good and the bad. I was lucky I had Olagunju, who served the government and people of Osun State with utmost dedication and excellent attention to detail,” Oyinlola said.

His testimony illuminated another dimension of the writer’s career. Olagunju had not only observed government from the newsroom and the columnist’s desk; he had also experienced its operations from within. That combination gives a critic an unusual vantage point from which to understand both the demands of public administration and the public’s right to hold it accountable.

Former Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola also described Olagunju as a hardworking journalist, friend and younger brother.

Rauf Aregbesola, another former governor of the state, developed the broader case for criticism in his speech, titled “Writing for the Public Good.” He described Olagunju as an engaging writer who consistently interrogates the Nigerian state, combining research and elevated prose with Yoruba thought and the Western classical tradition.

Aregbesola acknowledged the risks inherent in opinion writing. A columnist must take a position, and no clear position will please everyone. Yet opinion writing remains indispensable because the media has a duty to expose what government would prefer to conceal, interrogate public policy, propose alternatives when policies fail and defend the oppressed against tyranny.

He expressed concern that Nigeria’s deliberative space had contracted since the return to civil rule, with too few non-partisan and well-informed voices offering clear guidance and stern warnings about the democratic journey.

Democracy, he warned, could regress into competitive authoritarianism, a condition in which parties, courts and electoral bodies still formally exist but have been hollowed out and can no longer be relied upon to produce fair and democratic outcomes. In that circumstance, the critic is not a nuisance to be tolerated but part of society’s defence against institutional decay.

Chief Segun Osoba’s message carried special weight because he spoke as both a former governor and veteran journalist. Represented by Chief Folu Olamiti, he praised Olagunju’s writings as thoughtful, informative and intellectually stimulating. He said the columnist wrote not merely to inform or entertain but to educate, challenge conventional thinking and encourage reflection on critical national issues.

Olamiti, a former Editor and Executive Director of the Nigerian Tribune, also spoke glowingly about Olagunju. He expressed pride in his achievements and prayed that he would record even greater accomplishments.

Another veteran journalist, Mr Biodun Oduwole, a former Editor-in-Chief of the Nigerian Tribune, recalled Olagunju’s entry into the newspaper. He said Olamiti brought the young graduate to him for employment in May 1995. On learning that he had earned a First Class degree in English Studies from the then University of Ife, Oduwole took an interest in him and ensured that he was employed immediately.

“He was given very sensitive assignments, which he discharged excellently,” Oduwole said.

The Head of the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Babatunde Ojebuyi, described Olagunju as a worthy ambassador of the department.

He recalled Olagunju’s doctoral studies and his years as an adjunct lecturer in the department, which he described as memorable.

The event also drew several virtual participants, among them the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the immediate past president of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, Professor Sola Akinrinade.

Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, placed the publications within the history and ideals of the Nigerian Tribune. She said Monday Lines had grown beyond a newspaper column into a sustained commentary on the Nigerian condition, its triumphs and disappointments, contradictions and aspirations.

Her intervention highlighted a second service performed by the critic: preservation. A newspaper column begins as a response to the urgency of the moment, but when thoughtfully assembled in books, it becomes evidence for the future.

Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu said: “Over the years, Monday Lines has become much more than a newspaper column. Through incisive analysis, compelling prose and a distinctive literary style, it has provided a running commentary on the Nigerian condition, our triumphs and disappointments, our contradictions and aspirations, and the often-bewildering turns in our national journey.

“But today’s celebration goes beyond journalism. Newspaper columns are generally written for the moment. When collected and preserved in books, however, they become part of the historical record, providing future generations with valuable insights into the issues, personalities and circumstances that shaped our times.

“What we celebrate today, therefore, is not merely the publication of six books, but the preservation of a significant body of contemporary Nigerian thought and commentary. There is also a larger lesson here about the indispensable role of a free, responsible and courageous press in promoting good governance, accountability and an informed society. At a time when our country faces so many challenges, the need for thoughtful, independent voices in our national discourse cannot be overstated.”

Falola reinforced this point by describing the books as an archive, not merely of one writer’s work but of Nigeria’s contemporary history. Without their compilation, he noted, future researchers might have to employ archivists to retrieve individual columns scattered across old newspaper editions.

The critic, therefore, serves both the present and the future.

He challenges power while its decisions can still be corrected and preserves a record by which posterity may judge those decisions.

The mirror held up by the critic does not create the blemish it reflects, and breaking it does not beautify the face. A wise government studies the reflection and makes the necessary correction; an unwise one attacks the bearer of the mirror.

A handsome number of other eminent Nigerians, journalism icons and notable veterans were also on hand to witness the unveiling of the books. Among them were a former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran; a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi and veteran journalist, Mr Dare Babarinsa.

Good governance begins not when criticism disappears, but when authority possesses the confidence to hear it, the humility to examine it and the wisdom to act on whatever truth it contains.

The nine books cover 15 years of writing and trace Nigeria’s public life through the periods in which the articles were originally written. Sitting on Two Hundred Needles contains lectures, reviews and tributes, while the remaining eight volumes collect Olagunju’s newspaper columns chronologically. They are When Shepherds Eat Their Own Sheep (October 2011-May 2013), Wailers, Hailers and Their Republic (2013-2016), Trekking to Decay (2016-2020) and Masks’ Tears (2020-2022).

The later collections are Thrones and Troughs (January-December 2023), The Reign of Our Emperors (January-December 2024), Nigerian Triangle of Incest (January-December 2025) and They Sell Their Own Toes (January-October 2026). The dates indicate when the articles in each volume were written, giving readers a chronological record of Olagunju’s responses to the personalities, policies, crises and defining debates of successive periods in Nigeria’s recent history.