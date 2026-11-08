The Experience 21 expands venues for Dec 4 worship night

THE 21st edition of The Experience, Africa’s annual gospel music concert, slated to hold on December 4, at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, with Onikan Stadium added as an overflow venue to accommodate worshippers expected at the gathering.

The concert, convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Metropolitan of House On The Rock, will begin at 7 p.m. and continue till dawn. Admission is free, while millions of worshippers worldwide are expected to participate through its live online broadcast.

This year’s edition is themed, “Jesus, the Rock”, drawing inspiration from Pastor Adefarasin’s teaching, The Mountain of the Lord’s House, based on Isaiah 2:2.

According to the organisers, the theme underscores the need for Christians to build their faith and hope on Jesus Christ amid economic uncertainty and growing global challenges.

The teaching also emphasises the Church’s responsibility to move beyond routine worship gatherings towards building enduring institutions that shape nations, influence economies and impact generations.

The concert will feature gospel music ministers from Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world, including Onos Ariyo, Moses Bliss, Tolu Odukoya, Bidemi Olaoba, Mercy Chinwo, Kaestrings, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Sunmisola Agbebi, Mr M & Revelation, Blessing Lopez, Emma OMG, Tim Godfrey, Eno Michael and IB Quake.

Others on the line-up are Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle, Oncemore Six, Israel Houghton, Travis Greene and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir.

The organisers said the gathering would bring together worshippers from different denominations, cultures and nationalities in a night of praise, prayer and spiritual fellowship.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the concert has also contributed to economic activities in Lagos, particularly in hospitality, tourism and local businesses. Coca-Cola is the official soft drink sponsor of The Experience 21.

Speaking on the significance of the gathering, Pastor Adefarasin said the event’s crowds, music, commercial activities and international reach were products of its spiritual foundation.

“The crowds, the music, commerce and the international reach are the fruit, not the root. For twenty-one editions, the foundation has remained the same: Jesus,” he said.