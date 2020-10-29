THE EX-BBN HOUSEMATE NENGI EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: I was always misunderstood but…

Rebbeca ‘Nengi’ Hampson was surely one Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate that was able to prove that she was more than meets the eye, having proved her intelligence, wit and many other abilities on the show, as many were firstly captivated by her beauty and body. Many weeks after the show, she remains one of the trending housemates, especially with the recent announcement of her role on the upcoming movie, ‘Rattlesnake’, currently shooting in South Africa. ROTIMI IGE presents excepts of her recent interview with select media houses via zoom where she revealed more about herself and plans for the future.

You told Ebuka at the beginning of the Big Brother Naija Season Five edition when you were going into the house that you were there to prove a point. Why was that?

I feel that most of my life, I have been stereotyped. It’s like you go into a room and you have to prove to people that you can do some things because there is already this perception that she’s just the fine girl and she’s not smart. So for me, it was something I’ve had to deal with for a long time, it was really important to prove a point to people that there was more to me than beauty.

Having been through the show and emerging as one of the top five, do you believe you have made your point?

Yes, I feel at this point that there is nothing to prove to people. Everyone who watched the show knows how hard I tried to put in my best into everything and how determined I was.

Fame can be a big distraction. Now that the show is over and you’re back in the real world, what plans do you have, what’s your game plan?

Right now, I just want to focus on my priorities, just as I did in the house. My priorities always come first, so it’s the same. I even feel like outside the house it’s even greater because there is so much to do, so much to focus on. At this point, I don’t think I have that time for all the extra unnecessary attention.

What are your plans to sustain the Nengi brand beyond the show?

Firstly, I’m trying to expand my brand. I’m trying to make sure it is a well-known name, so it’s more or less like I am trying to improve myself as a brand.

What new thing did you discover about yourself as a person during and after the show?

I think I always knew I was really misunderstood. But what I discovered about myself is that I am actually more than I think. I know how much self-doubt I had going into the house. But going into the house and seeing myself thriving in so many aspects, the games, the tasks… it changed my mindset about myself. Yes, I believed in myself, but right now the belief is way more than it used to be.

Do you miss being in the house?

Yes of course, I definitely miss it. The main reason I always wanted to win Head of House (HoH) was because of the immunity, but the other thing is that you have this close relationship with Big Brother.

Many believe you had a crush on Big Brother…

If that’s what they want to believe, let them believe it.

How would you describe the platform BBNaija has given you?

Big Brother literally changed my life because when I came out of the house, the love I experienced was incredible. It’s like how someone’s life can change this much in the space of three months?

Do you have plans to maintain that kinship with the show and the person of Big Brother if situations allow?

About keeping the relationship, there is little or nothing I can do, nobody knows who Big Brother Is but I’m trying my best to keep that relationship. I know the only thing I can do is show up when they need me.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party….I was always misunderstood I was always misunderstood The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness….I was always misunderstood

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19….I was always misunderstood