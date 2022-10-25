The essence of the campaign season

As many would no doubt agree, the campaign period provides many opportunities for both candidates and voters to prepare for the forthcoming elections.  The candidates are expected to use the campaign period to sell themselves and their manifestos to the masses.   In this regard, the campaigns in all the 36 states of federation should be subjected to adequate preparations.

My observation is that the short campaign period in Nigeria does not allow the voters to have the true picture of the candidates that they intend to vote into power. They usually turn to something else once voted into power.

The policy of declaration of assets should be scrupulously enforced on political party candidates. Some of the politicians are currently living in a rented apartment but when they receive their constituency allowances, they will buy a house in a secure government reservation area (GRA). The people who voted them into power will be languishing in abject poverty.

The fact is that the politicians are accessible at the moment, to the extent of riding on motorcycles popularly known as okada. They are nowrelating well with the common people because this is campaign season.  As soon as they occupy the seat of power, they are not approachable any longer.   Going by experience, a well known politician who used to show courtesy to the people before he was elected would suddenly change his environment without informing anyone.  Such politicians usually demands for a bulletproof cars with tinted glass.  When it comes to campaigns, candidates’ antecedents speak volumes, far beyond mere paper work.

As the 2023 election campaign intensifies, the potential voters should know that they are in authority at the moment and they should not misuse the opportunity. They must not cast their votes for the wrong candidates who will make life difficult for them after the election for another four years.   As a potential voter you have the right to ask every politician to show you their antecedents in their communities.  The truth of the matter is that people prefer to demand for financial assistance from the politicians rather than asking for what these politicians have done for the masses in the past.  The ongoing campaign has given you and me the prerogative to thoroughly screen the politicians who are seeking the elective positions in the country.

The politicians are expected to tell the masses what will be beneficial to everyone rather than causing chaos.  Every voter should take advantage of the ongoing campaign to make an informed choice among those who are contesting for the elective position, as it will be too late to lodge any complaint when they are already in power.

Rev. Oladimeji Olalekan Michael

Ibadan.

