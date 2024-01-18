In an incredibly short space of time, Nigeria has jumped forward in terms of technological development at one of the most impressive speeds across Africa. Internet access has jumped from 2% to 65% in the last two decades, and the effects have been felt across the culture. Here are just some of the ways that Nigerian media and entertainment have been transformed by the digital era.

Traditional Gone Digital

There are two separate ways that digital media has given a boost to traditional entertainment around Nigeria. The first is straightforward, with the cultural and traditions of the country finding new appreciation. More people around the world than ever are now aware of how rich Nigeria is in culture thanks to the spread of images and videos of dances, festivals and more.

The other has been a major boost to an understated part of Nigerian culture, that of the casino scene. Nigeria has long been home to an impressive range of land-based casinos, but the opening up of online casinos means that casino lovers from Nigeria are now enjoying games like online roulette from local operators or Fruity Burst at Paddy Power from halfway around the world!

Netflix and Nollywood

If there’s one part of Nigerian culture that has gotten a massive boost from the Internet and video platforms in particular, it has to be Nollywood. It’s a cornerstone of the culture with Nigerian cinema going back around 100 years to films like Palaver, and the industry has come a very long way. While everything was very unofficial and low-budget in the 90s, the Internet has played a big part in bringing it forward.

Beginning with short clips of Nollywood films shared on sites like Youtube, awareness quickly spread around the world, and with that came a lot of attention from foreign media. Those companies brought investment, and the fact that Netflix now invests directly in Nollywood, along with hosting a massive library of the best films in the market, is an incredible leap forward.

Afrobeats Around The World

By far the biggest Nigerian cultural export thanks to going online has to be Nigeria’s own home-grown music scene in Afrobeats. Like most music coming out of Africa, Afrobeats relied on both word of mouth and emigrants from the country to gain a following in the wider world, particularly in the UK where it grew strong roots in London.

Nowadays, platforms like Spotify alongside the previously-mentioned Youtube have been championing international music with Afrobeats having a lot of representation. While still not on the scale of global pop stars, Afrobeat artists now enjoy a following of fans of many different nationalities and cultures. It is telling that, when some major event such as the death of a Nigerian musician happens, major news outlets like the BBC cover the story as prominently as many of their own native artists.

As Nigeria approaches an Internet access rate comparable to the most advanced nations in the continent, we can expect a bigger output and a bigger cultural export on a scale we’ve never seen before!