The death of prominent members, is a big blow to North ― ACF

The Area Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the death of some of its prominent members and founding as sad especially now that the country is a crossroad.

Their death without mincing words was a blow to the region as well as the country.

While they were alive, they served the country and tried to unite the region in respective of tribal and religious inclinations.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday by the forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe mourned the deceased who passed on recently.

The deceased members, were Ambassador Ladan Shuni, a former vice-chairman of the Forum Board of Trustees. As well as a former ambassador to Morocco.

Abdullahi Ma’aji who was the Matawallen Kontogara who a former Director General at the Federal level and a former financial secretary of ACF.

Dr Amuda Aluko who was a founding member and held the traditional title of Tafida Ilorin.

“All the deceased members were committed to the ideals of the Forum.

“They served the north and the country prudently as patriots.

“The Forum condoles with members of their families and their state governments.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest even as He forgives their sins and rewards their good feeds.”

COVID-19: African Nations Get $9.8bn As IMF Supports 66 Countries With $23bn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided over $23 billion in emergency financial assistance and debt relief to 66 member countries facing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. According to information sourced from IMF’s website on Thursday, sub-Saharan Africa got the highest support of $9.81 billion… Read full story

Osun Relaxes Curfew, Now 9pm To 5am

The governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, announced a new set of guidelines that would guide the second phase of the gradual reopening of the state’s economy, following the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Experiencing Steady Rise In Maternal, Child Mortality ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented that the country is experiencing a steady rise in maternal and child mortality as a result of disrupted essential services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Through Facebook, Three Brothers Kidnap, Murder 55-Yr-Old Mother Of Five Children

Three brothers of one Emmanuel family, Johnson, Gideon and Success, have been arrested by the police for the kidnap and murder of one Mrs Janet Ogbonnaya. One of the three brothers, Johnson Emmanuel, had lured the woman, a mother of five children, via Facebook from her Gwagwalada home where they allegedly… Read full story

Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker… ACF ACF ACF ACFRead full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE