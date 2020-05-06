The death of Joy Adole

JOY Adole Aboel, a teenager from Benue State, has reportedly died at the Lagos residence of her mistress, Nene Steve, where she worked as a maid. The mistress and her husband had reported the incident as a suicide at Bariga police station but the police would not be hoodwinked for too long as the homicide detectives on arrival at the scene of the incident observed quite a few things that made them suspect foul play. For instance, the police noticed the close position of the corpse to the ground and,more importantly, that the deceased was still standing while a rope was hanging on her neck, a scenario that is far-fetched in a typical suicide by hanging. Again, a closer observation of the deceased, according to the police, revealed bruises and lacerations on her body which were signposts of recent violent assault, battery and torture. For these reasons, the police have arrested the couple and are working on the allegation that Joy Adole was most probably killed and then hung to fake suicide. This is horrendous, if true.

The hapless girl was hired in January and was being paid N15,000 a month but was reportedly being owed wages. She had come to Lagos to be able to earn money with which she could continue her education but unfortunately, her life was cut short in the process. Her boss had reportedly caught her stealing a sachet of noodles and if the allegation by the victim’s family is true, she was so infuriated that she beat and tortured the poor girl to death. If Joy Adole was actually tortured to death, contrary to the claim that she committed suicide, then her killers must not be allowed to go scot-free under any guise.

It is concerning that some Nigerians have developed the penchant for abridging the fundamental human rights of their househelps as if they are worthless and incapable of filling any gap in their lives; yet they keep engaging them. The unwillingness to accord househelps any human dignity is not limited to couples who live in Nigeria; many who took their househelps abroad are also known to treat them harshly. But the difference is that in the civilised climes, such criminal acts once reported or discovered are treated with dispatch,and the culprits severely punished under the law. Some Nigerians are currently serving or had served jail terms abroad because they wilfully impaired the rights of their domestic servants.

It is unclear how and when such persons came to this sorry pass, because in the traditional African culture, everyone was his brother’s keeper. At a point in time, the less privileged that came from the villages to the cities to serve the affluent were neither brutalised nor decimated; rather,they were treated well and given opportunities by their employers to improve their lives. Today, however, there is a rapid whittling down of the time honoured and cherished collective humanity of citizens. It is now everyone to himself while some have even worsened the state of affairs by walking the despicable path of heartlessness and brutality in handling the poor.

It is imperative to reiterate that many househelps are currently victims of the oppressive actions of their masters/mistresses who treat them as sub-humans, visiting on them physical and emotional violence on a daily basis. But many of such criminal and morally reprehensible acts often go unreported,especially if they do not result in grave consequences like the case at issue. We therefore urge the police to painstakingly investigate this case and prosecute it diligently. And the relevant authorities may need to make a public show of it so that masters/mistresses who are tyrannical in their relations with their househelps will have a good cause to reconsider their deplorable behaviour.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story

Omowura: Man Who Sat On 200 Needles

Five hundred and thirty five pages in seven chapters girded firmly, front and back, by a Preface, a Foreword, an Afterword and an Acknowledgment! This unusual structure makes this an uncommon biography. The story, if seen as a drama, has all the trappings of a Shakespearean tragedy: There is Ayinla Omowura, the tragic hero… Read full story

S/Korea Begins Payment Of $11.65bn Disaster Relief Money To Households

South Korea on Monday began payment of emergency disaster relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$11.65 billion) to all households, Reuters reports. The money is enable the households to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak… Read full story

Delta Farmer Harvests World’s Largest Cassava Tuber

A farmer, Mr. Chuwudumebi Innocent Nwogwonuwe of Onitcha-Okpe Quarters, Ubulu-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, has harvested what is considered the largest tuber of Cassava in the world. The cassava tuber which is named scientifically as Manihot Esculenta measures over 10 feet in,,, Read full story

Police Intercept, Return 42 Zamfara Travellers Who Hid In Truck In Lagos

Forty two passengers who were allegedly trying to move from Zamfara State into Lagos State through a food truck were on Monday intercepted by the police and sent back to their state. The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development to the Tribune Online and warned other… Read full story

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson, Welcomes Fourth Child In America

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have welcomed their fourth child in the United States. Nollywood icon, Desmond Elliot broke the news on his official Facebook page today saying: “Congrats to our big mama Mercy Johnson Okojie on your new baby… Read full story

COVID-19: WHO Supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine

In the search for potential treatments for COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed innovations around the world, including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines, and developing new therapies. According to a press release issued by the WHO, it recognises that traditional, complementary, and… Read full story

14 Medical Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Katsina

The Katsina State government has confirmed that 14 medical staff are among the 35 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state made the confirmation while briefing pressmen on Monday on the number of coronavirus cases in the state… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Case Of Peace Ufuoma

EVERY now and then, a story comes to our attention that speaks to the depravity of the times and the specific ways in which the average Nigerian is caught up in it. Such, evidently, is the curious case of 30-year-old Peace Ufuoma, who was sensationally advertised for sale on Facebook by Beirut-based Wael Jerro, for a princely sum of… Read full story

The Case For And Against Remote Hearing In Court

We are gradually getting to the center of it all, now marking one month and some days since the compulsory lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, although this has not seriously affected some sectors of the economy designated as essential services. By and large, the legal profession is beginning to feel the impact of COVID 19 and… Read full story