The deadly proliferation of fake foods and drugs

There is a silent war going on in Nigeria. Unlike the familiar battles fought with guns, bombs, and other instruments of violence, this one is largely stealthy, with the economy and lives at its core. Its perpetrators are not bandits from the Sahel, religious extremists from Yemen, kidnappers, or those who carry sophisticated weapons. But like a toxicological substance, their activities are calamitous and have turned out to be lethal on a mass scale. Welcome to the frightening world of fake, adulterated, and counterfeit foods and drugs. From imitation medicines and adulterated cooking oil to contaminated beverages, baby food, and bottled water, a dangerous trade is steadily invading Nigerian homes, turning everyday consumption into a potentially fatal gamble. With the prevalence of fake, adulterated, and counterfeit foods and drugs, Nigerian consumers now buy poison, openly packaged unsuspectingly as edible; families lose their loved ones without understanding what went wrong, and children suffer irreversible health consequences from what their parents innocently believe to be nourishing food or life-saving medication.

In global forums, Nigeria is cited heavily for the severe circulation of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, adulterated food, refilled branded drinks, and toxic products that pose major health risks. While China consistently ranks as the world’s primary origin and manufacturing hub for counterfeit and pirated products, accounting for the largest share of global seized counterfeit value, Hong Kong and Turkey rank close behind as major global transit and manufacturing centers for illicit goods and counterfeits. According to the Organized Crime Index, countries scoring highest on the trade-in-counterfeit-goods scale (1 to 10) include China (9.00), Paraguay (9.00), Afghanistan (8.50), Mexico (8.50), Peru (8.50), Cambodia (8.00), India (8.00), Iran (8.00), and Nigeria (8.00). The scoundrels now operate from warehouses, factories, shops, open markets, and ordinary neighbourhoods. Their victims are unsuspectingly consumers, while their motivation is the insatiable pursuit of money. Their insidious tactics have killed many violently, silently, and in installments. No one is immune.It is no surprise that some foods no longer nourish, while some common medicines no longer heal. The marketplace is no longer a place of legitimate enterprise, but a hunting ground for unsuspecting victims.

Nigerians are now increasingly confronting the disturbing reality of the proliferation of fake foods and drugs that has reached alarming heights, making it more than an ordinary consumer-protection problem. It is now a systemic public health emergency, an economic crime and, arguably, a national security threat. What sociologists might describe as economic and social fraud has gradually become a street-level criminal enterprise. It has assumed the combined status of pandemic, endemo-pandemic and syndemic vice. From the corner shop in Mubi, Adamawa, to Ogbete market in Enugu and Odo Ori market in Iwo, Osun State, death is being retailed as edible. The wealthy and the poor, educated and uneducated, urban and rural dwellers are all falling victim. Even unborn children are exposed when pregnant women consume contaminated food or drinks. What makes the situation particularly disturbing is the changing character of the counterfeiters. It is no longer restricted to imported fake products or occasional circulation of substandard medicines. They are reportedly operating sophisticated local manufacturing facilities, reproducing popular brands, labels, packaging, and repackaging products with disturbing precision.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the agency directly in charge of regulating food and drug administration in Nigeria, has repeatedly expressed worrisome about the ugly trend. According to the agency, cosmetics, foods and beverages account for more than 50 per cent of counterfeit products seized nationwide, with pharmaceutical products constituting a substantial proportion of the remaining cases. This preponderance of the incidence has seemingly overwhelmed NAFDAC. While manufactured products may carry identifiable addresses, batch numbers, and registration details, monitoring every food hawker, roadside trader, and informal producer across thousands of communities presents a formidable challenge. NAFDAC’s reported seizure and destruction of counterfeit, adulterated and fake products valued at approximately ₦1.54 trillion in three years portends a disturbing indication of the scale of the problem. Yet, the confiscated products represent only a fraction of what successfully enters the marketplace. The summary is that Nigeria is under siege from killer foods and drugs.

At the heart of this criminal enterprise is greed. The desire to make money without regard for human life has transformed what should be legitimate commercial activity into an organised assault on society. Porous borders, weak distribution controls, inadequate regulatory resources, and increasingly sophisticated criminal networks further complicate enforcement. Economic hardship has also created fertile ground for the trade. Inflation, declining purchasing power and the rising cost of food, medicines and other essentials have forced many households to prioritise affordability over quality. Counterfeiters exploit this desperation by offering products that resemble established brands but sell at considerably lower prices. For a struggling family, the price difference can be attractive. Unfortunately, what appears to be a saving may ultimately cost a life. The problem is compounded by weak enforcement, inadequate funding, and poor coordination among regulatory agencies. Products pass through several wholesalers, distributors, re-packagers, and retailers before reaching consumers. By the time a suspicious product is discovered, tracing its origin and identifying those responsible can become extremely difficult.

•Moshood is a Lagos-based public affairs commentator and PR Consultant