From a global perspective, one of the dangers of identity politics is that it can exacerbate social divisions and undermine the social cohesion necessary for democratic governance. When political actors use identity to mobilize voters, they often create an us-versus-them mentality, which can lead to polarization and conflict. This is particularly problematic when identity is linked to deeply entrenched historical, social, or economic inequalities, as is often the case with race or ethnicity.

Generally speaking, identity politics is the use of individual or collective identities, such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexuality, and nationality, to advance political agendas. It has become a significant force in contemporary politics worldwide, especially in the wake of the increasing polarization and fragmentation of societies. While it can also be deployed as a powerful tool for social mobilization and advocacy for causes that serve the greater good for the greatest number of people, it also poses several dangers. This leads me to last month’s gubernatorial elections in Lagos state.

When a person is identified as black or white, male or female, Yoruba or Hausa, Protestant or Catholic, deaf or mute, they are stereotyped by race, gender, ethnicity, religion, and disability and denied a certain individuality that originates from the core of their distinct personality. More importantly, they are also denied of the freedom to affiliate as they see fit, whether in politics, religion, social or academic settings.

From a Nigerian perspective, the danger of identity politics is particularly acute, given the country’s complex history of ethnic and religious tensions. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-cultural country with over 250 ethnic groups and over 500 languages. This diversity has been a source of strength, but it has also been a source of conflict, particularly when politicians use ethnic and religious identities to advance their interests.

In the 2023 Lagos State elections, the All Progressives Congress introduced the dangerous dimension of identity politics in its campaign against my person and candidacy. I was portrayed as an outsider who did not belong in Lagos State and one who wasn’t of Yoruba origin. I was also accused of being a proxy for Igbo interests, even though Rhodes-Vivour is of Yoruba origin, with deep roots in Lagos that go back over 200 years.

This type of identity politics is dangerous because it promotes exclusion and discrimination based on ethnicity and nationality. It also reinforces stereotypes and prejudices, which can lead to inter-ethnic and inter-religious conflict. In a country like Nigeria, where ethnic and religious tensions are already high, this kind of politics can be explosive. Judging by what eventually played out on election day, the APC’s hate-filled rhetoric fuelled fatal attacks by party thugs against defenceless and law-abiding opposition voters.

It is worth pointing out that these vicious and premeditated attacks on innocent voters, simply for daring to exercise their franchise, led to the death of 8 persons, with several hospitalized, nursing various degrees of injuries. Another four have lost their sight, while two have one eye damaged. These are the ones we have verified and the process is still ongoing.

To conclude, identity politics undermines democratic governance, and it is essential for political actors to eschew this type of politics and focus on promoting inclusive, nation-building agendas that bring all Nigerians together, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds. The 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial elections serve as a warning of the dangers of identity politics and the urgent need to promote a politics of inclusiveness and unity in Nigeria.

